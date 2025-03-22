Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

IPL 2025 starts with a dazzling opening ceremony at Eden Gardens. Shreya Ghoshal, SRK, Disha Patani & Karan Aujla set the stage for KKR vs RCB’s first match.

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens


The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has officially begun with a spectacular opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The grand event witnessed breathtaking performances, setting the perfect stage for the highly anticipated tournament.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Soulful Opening Performance

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal opened the ceremony with a mesmerizing performance, captivating the audience with her melodious voice. Dressed in a dazzling purple ensemble, she started her act with the iconic Bengali song “Ami Je Tomar.” The crowd erupted in applause as she continued to sing some of her biggest hits, including “Ghoomar,” “Ghar More Pardesiya,” “Rang De Basanti,” “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh,” “Nagada Sang Dhol,” and “Angaaron.”

Shah Rukh Khan Electrifies the Crowd

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance at the fully packed Eden Gardens. He thrilled fans with his charismatic presence and delivered his iconic dialogue from Pathaan, saying:
“Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega. Aur pataakhe bhi laayega. So, let’s begin the celebration like never before.”

Disha Patani and Karan Aujla to Perform

The entertainment doesn’t stop here. Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singing sensation Karan Aujla are all set to deliver high-energy performances, ensuring an unforgettable night for cricket and entertainment lovers alike.

KKR vs RCB to Kick Off IPL 2025

Following the grand opening ceremony, the first match of IPL 2025 will take place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With a thrilling start to the tournament, cricket fans can expect a season filled with excitement, action, and unforgettable moments.

