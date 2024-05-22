Watch : Is Katrina Kaif Expecting Her First Child ?

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have long been adored by fans, and recent speculation regarding Katrina’s pregnancy has set social media abuzz with excitement. A video capturing the couple strolling hand in hand on the streets of London has ignited rumours of an impending addition to their family. While the couple has not officially confirmed the news, reports circulating online suggest that Katrina may indeed be expecting her first child.

The speculation began when eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bump on Katrina during the viral video. Social media platforms were flooded with comments and observations, with many expressing their joy and anticipation at the prospect of the couple embracing parenthood. However, amidst the fervor, it’s essential to note that there has been no official confirmation from the actors themselves.

According to reports by Zoom and News18, conflicting information has emerged regarding Katrina’s pregnancy. While one report from Zoom claims that the actress is indeed pregnant and plans to deliver her baby in London, another report from News18 denies the rumours. The uncertainty surrounding the news has only added to the intrigue, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official statement from the couple.

If the reports are to be believed, Katrina’s decision to deliver her baby in London echoes a trend observed among other Bollywood celebrities. Fellow actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently welcomed their second child in London, opting to keep the pregnancy private until they were ready to share the news with the world.

Despite the lack of confirmation from the actors, fans have been quick to offer their congratulations and well-wishes to the couple. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions about the alleged pregnancy, with fans dissecting every detail of the viral video in search of clues.

Speculation regarding Katrina’s pregnancy intensified when a source quoted by Zoom claimed that the rumours were not unfounded. According to the source, if all goes well, Katrina and Vicky are preparing to welcome their first child in the UK. The report also highlighted Katrina’s connections to London, citing her upbringing in the UK and ownership of a house in London’s Hampstead.

The excitement surrounding Katrina’s alleged pregnancy shows no signs of abating, with fans continuing to speculate and offer their support to the couple. Comments on social media have ranged from observations about Katrina’s appearance in the video to theories about her reasons for choosing London as the location for delivery.

While the rumours may be fueling excitement among fans, it’s important to remember that they remain unconfirmed until an official statement is made by the actors themselves. Until then, fans will have to wait patiently for any updates from Katrina and Vicky regarding this joyous chapter in their lives.

