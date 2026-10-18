WATCH: ‘Isme Humour Kaise Lagta Hai?’ Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP’s Ear On Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan has confronted Qazi Touqeer over his controversial behaviour towards fellow contestant ScoutOP in Bigg Boss 20. In a new Weekend Ka Vaar promo, the host questions Qazi over spitting into ScoutOP’s ear and challenges his attempt to treat the incident as a joke.

“Qazi, isme humour kaise lagta hai?” Salman asks in the promotional clip, questioning how the act could be considered funny. He also asks, “How is it cool?” The exchange comes after the incident triggered criticism online and drew reactions from former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan.

The promo also shows Salman questioning Qazi’s approach to taking a stand during conflicts inside the house. His remarks add another layer to the tensions involving Qazi, ScoutOP, Yung DSA, Gullu and Nakul Dhull.

WATCH: What Did Salman Khan Say To Qazi Touqeer?

LATEST: Here’s the Latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend ka Vaar Promo Featuring Salman Khan!🔥 #SVC63 Vintage Salman Khan Mode, Need this Salman On Big screen As well. Bigg Boss Contestant It’s done bro😂 #SalmanKhan https://t.co/hg4vDmFpfg — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) October 16, 2026







In the promo released by the show’s makers, Salman directly brings up the incident involving ScoutOP. He says that the sequence of events began when Qazi spat into Scout’s ear, describing the act in blunt terms before asking where the humour was in it.

“Qazi, isme humour kaise lagta hai?” Salman asks, followed by, “How is it cool?”

The host also questions Qazi about the way he takes a stand, suggesting that his position changes depending on the situation. The remarks indicate that Salman is addressing more than the physical act itself, also challenging Qazi’s conduct and his response to the controversy. The promo has drawn attention because Salman had previously supported Qazi during disagreements involving ScoutOP and Yung DSA. His latest comments mark a more direct confrontation over the ear-spitting incident.

What Happened Between Qazi Touqeer And ScoutOP?

Controversy started when Qazi spit on ScoutOP’s ear in an episode of Bigg Boss 20. ScoutOP seemed to treat the issue lightly at first. The matter turned to become controversial further when it seems that Qazi talked about the issue with other housemates and took the issue as something to be laughed at. This led to bigger issues amongst contestants where ScoutOP confronted Qazi while discussion about the matter fuelled tensions amongst other housemates.

Moreover, the controversy occurred in the wake of physical brawl between Nakul Dhull and Gullu. Due to this fight, Nakul got evicted from the show. In light of these events, it is not only Qazi’s behaviour that is under question. It is debatable whether it is right for the matter to be treated as a joke despite the fact that it happened among people who knew each other well.

Why Did Gauahar Khan React To The Incident?

The former winner of Bigg Boss, Gauahar Khan, had already criticized the conduct of Qazi prior to the appearance of this latest promo. The matter had received public attention from her end and she had called upon Salman to ask Qazi about the matter in Weekend Ka Vaar. Her response added to the controversy surrounding this episode, as everyone was eager to see whether the host of the show will actually ask Qazi regarding this matter. Now Salman’s response in the promo indicates that he actually did the same.

The episode has generated a wider debate on issues like personal space and personal accountability in a reality television show. While the contestants often tease each other or indulge in provoking conversations, the recent controversy that arose due to ScoutOP was related to spitting inside the ear of another person.

What Else Does Salman Khan Address In Weekend Ka Vaar?

The promo also highlights Salman’s questions about Qazi’s position during disagreements in the house. In particular, the host challenges the way Qazi takes a stand, bringing the discussion back to the ongoing tensions between the contestants. The wider conflict involving Gullu and Nakul has added to the pressure inside the house. The incident and its aftermath have also drawn reactions from television personalities and former contestants, including Gauahar Khan.

With Salman now questioning Qazi directly, the focus has shifted from the original act to how Qazi has explained and responded to it.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar development has therefore become a major talking point in Bigg Boss 20. Salman’s question — “Isme humour kaise lagta hai?” — captures the central issue: whether an act presented as a joke can be dismissed as harmless when it has triggered such a strong reaction.

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