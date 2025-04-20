Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her Blue Origin Space Flight

The April 14 Blue Origin flight lasted around 11 minutes, crossing the Kármán Line, the edge of space recognized globally, before returning safely. The fully automated mission included six high-profile female passengers.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan recently poked fun at Katy Perry and her all-women crew following their brief suborbital space journey with Blue Origin, labeling the mission as a publicity stunt rather than a significant achievement.

Joe Rogan’s Sarcastic Commentary on Perry’s Space Experience

During his podcast episode released on Saturday, Rogan joked with fellow comedian Tim Dillon, saying, “I’m feeling much better now that the ladies are back from space. Very profound.” He continued mocking Perry, suggesting she’s acting like a spiritual leader after the flight.

One of Rogan’s main targets was Perry’s decision to carry a daisy into space to represent her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. “She took a daisy with her — which is very telling of how short the flight was,” Rogan commented. “It was still fresh when she got back.”

However, Perry had earlier explained the meaning behind the flower, stating: “Daisies are simple, yet resilient. They bloom in any condition — just like my daughter.”

Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon roast celeb-filled, all female Blue Origin space flight. “I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now.” https://t.co/YFDPdqzG1s pic.twitter.com/EZDDhYzUkj — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) April 19, 2025

Flight Duration and Crew Details

The April 14 Blue Origin flight lasted around 11 minutes, crossing the Kármán Line, the edge of space recognized globally, before returning safely. The fully automated mission included six high-profile female passengers:

Katy Perry

Former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe

Astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyễn

CBS anchor Gayle King

Film producer Kerianne Flynn

Lauren Sánchez, partner of Jeff Bezos

Criticism of Commercial Spaceflights

Despite the mission’s milestone, Rogan dismissed its value, criticizing how these space tourists are labeled “astronauts.”

He pointed out the rigorous journey professional astronauts take: “They go to flight school, join the military, get selected by NASA. Now we’re calling everyone who floats for a few minutes in space an astronaut?”

According to FAA’s Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program, passengers can be recognized as astronauts only if they contribute to mission safety — a criteria that critics argue does not apply to fully automated flights like this one.

Katy Perry’s Emotional Response to Backlash

Perry was also mocked online for kissing the ground upon landing, a moment she later defended as deeply emotional. “This experience comes second only to being a mother,” she said. “It was hard to let go and trust the universe to keep me and my daughter safe.”

Despite his criticism, Rogan admitted he’d be open to trying a suborbital trip similar to Perry’s. “I wouldn’t go to ‘space-space’ — but I’d try 80 miles up,” he said.

As more celebrities venture into space tourism, the debate over what constitutes an astronaut—and the overall value of such short flights—continues to divide public opinion.