Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently lashed out at paparazzi in a tense exchange caught on camera in Palm Springs, California, where he’s staying ahead of Coachella Weekend One.

Bieber Blasts Paparazzi: “You Don’t Care About People”

In a video published by TMZ, the “Yummy” singer was seen immediately covering his face upon spotting photographers outside a local coffee shop. As one photographer greeted him with a “Good morning,” Bieber sharply responded, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?”

He walked toward the group of photographers and accused them of chasing money, repeating, “Money, money, money,” while making a hand gesture resembling someone asking for payment.

Protective and Frustrated: Bieber Demands Space

Visibly agitated, Bieber attempted to block a phone from recording him, saying, “Get outta here, bro. Money, that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings.” He continued his rant, urging the paparazzi to leave and reiterating that their only interest was financial gain, not respect for personal space.

The 31-year-old artist was dressed in a colorful tie-dye hoodie, dark shorts, lime green checkered socks, and matching lime green clogs. One sleeve of his hoodie hung loosely off his arm as he finally entered the coffee shop with his friends.

Bieber’s outburst comes shortly after he publicly acknowledged his struggles with anger in a cryptic social media post. The singer wrote, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” alongside a set of moody images, including one featuring what appears to be his and Hailey Bieber’s 7-month-old son, Jack Blues.

Growing Concerns About Bieber’s Behavior

The pop star has been making headlines lately due to erratic behavior, rumors of substance abuse, and speculation about the state of his marriage. In February, fans expressed concern when he appeared visibly distressed during Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare pop-up event, where he was seen shifting uneasily and gripping his clothes.

A source told Page Six that Hailey, 28, is deeply worried about Justin and is struggling with how to support him during this period. “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him,” the insider shared, “but there’s only so much she can do.”

In response to growing speculation, Bieber’s representative told TMZ that ongoing narratives about the singer’s mental and physical health are “exhausting and pitiful,” stating that many choose to ignore the truth in favor of sensationalism.

Despite Struggles, Bieber and Hailey Present a United Front

Amid breakup rumors, Justin and Hailey have continued to appear together in public, seemingly showing that they’re sticking together through thick and thin.

