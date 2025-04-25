Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
  Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

In addition to the antisemitic comments, West reportedly used homophobic slurs and made disparaging remarks about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. These outbursts have added to the growing list of controversies involving the rapper over the past few years.

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

Kanye West gets banned from Twitch


Kanye West, also known as Ye, briefly went live on Twitch earlier today through a channel named yeezy_stream, but the stream was quickly shut down. After just seven minutes on the platform, his channel was banned following an outburst filled with hate speech and offensive behavior.

Twitch Ban Triggered by Antisemitic Comments and Nazi Salute

Although Twitch has not officially disclosed the reason for West’s suspension, clips from the stream have circulated online showing disturbing content.

During the short broadcast, West used multiple slurs, launched into an antisemitic tirade, and shockingly performed a Nazi salute while saying “Heil Hitler” on camera. The channel has since been taken down, now displaying a message that reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Offensive Language and Remarks Toward Kim Kardashian

In addition to the antisemitic comments, West reportedly used homophobic slurs and made disparaging remarks about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. These outbursts have added to the growing list of controversies involving the rapper over the past few years.

Twitch has yet to make a public statement regarding West’s ban or whether the platform had prior knowledge of his intentions to stream. The sudden appearance and equally swift ban suggest that the platform may not have been prepared for the content that was broadcast.

Pattern of Extremist Behavior Continues

This incident adds to West’s history of hateful rhetoric and public controversy. Since around 2022, he has made several public statements supporting far-right ideologies and praising Adolf Hitler, which have led to widespread condemnation.

His extremist views have cost him multiple brand deals and endorsements, although he continues to be supported by some figures on the far-right.

Despite his growing infamy, West managed to air an advertisement during this year’s Super Bowl. The ad directed viewers to a merchandise store that featured clothing with Nazi symbols, including a shirt with a swastika.

During his Twitch stream, West also referenced having access to his X (formerly Twitter) account, indicating his continued presence on other major platforms.

ALSO READ: Why Did Pedro Pascal Call JK Rowling A Heinous Loser? Here’s What Happened 





