Bollywood's most sought-after girl squad of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak never neglect to awe at whatever point they venture out together. The four divas of tinsel town are breathtaking, carefree and they know how to influence the spectators to feel desirous when they put on their dancing shoes. The gang amped up the game this year as they pulled out all the stops.

When it’s your best friend’s birthday, you try to bring out all the stops; from the venue to the guest list to the cake. But when it is a milestone year, it is your sole responsibility to make it as epic as possible. This is not just true for us regular folk but for celebrities as well. Recently, we saw Alia Bhatt go into full BFF mode for her best friend’s wedding and the recent on to joining the bandwagon is the most sought-after #BFF gang Kareen Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora.

The gang flew to Goa to celebrate Amrita Arora’s 40th birthday along with Saif Ali Khan, Shakeel Ladak (Amrita’s husband), Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ritesh Sidhwani and spouse Dolly Sidhwani and Natasha Poonawalla. The party saw the guests dressed in glittery clothes and boho headgears, posing and pouting as they celebrated the occasion. Kareena and Amrita have been the best of friends for a long time now. They are always seen going for lunches and working out together. They were last seen celebrating Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur’s first birthday at the Pataudi Palace.

While the pictures from the party are oozing with fashion and panache, the recent video shows the fun and kinky side of the gang. Amrita Arora was presented with an erotic cake which had a penis coming out of it. The video shows them having fun with cake as sister Malaika Arora Khan yelled ‘”deepthroat” in the background as Saif Ali Khan walks around in disbelief. This just shows that one can never get too old to have fun especially if you have a fun group of friends and family around.