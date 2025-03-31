Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan was mobbed by fans in Gangtok while filming Aashiqui 3. Videos of his security struggling to escort him have gone viral. The film, co-starring Sreeleela, is set for a Diwali 2025 release.

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3


Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is currently filming his upcoming romantic thriller, was mobbed by fans in Gangtok, Sikkim. The actor, who is shooting for the much-awaited Aashiqui 3, struggled to reach the set as a massive crowd gathered around him.

Fans Overwhelm Kartik Aaryan in Gangtok

Kartik’s presence in Gangtok created a frenzy as videos and photos from the sets quickly went viral. A video shows Kartik, dressed in a green jacket, trying to navigate through an excited crowd while security guards attempt to clear the way. Despite the overwhelming attention, the actor remained composed, taking selfies and signing autographs for fans.

Another viral video from a film event in Gangtok captures Kartik Aaryan and his co-star Sreeleela engaging with the local community. Their interaction with fans has further fueled excitement for the upcoming movie.

Earlier, Kartik was spotted shooting in Siliguri and Darjeeling, where he won hearts by saying, “I love you” in Nepali. This heartfelt gesture went viral, earning praise from fans across social media.

Aashiqui 3: A Highly Anticipated Romantic Musical

This yet-to-be-titled film marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actress Sreeleela, who replaced Triptii Dimri in the lead role. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is expected to be an intense romantic musical, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Diwali 2025 Box Office Clash

The film is set for a Diwali 2025 release and will face stiff competition from Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. With high expectations and growing anticipation, Aashiqui 3 is shaping up to be a major Bollywood release.

ALSO READ: First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

Filed under

Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan in Gangtok Kartik Aaryan mobbed Sreeleela Bollywood debut

newsx

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3
The US government has dep

US Deports 17 Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Amid Ongoing Crackdown
newsx

Shocking: Pack Of Human Bones Found In Mangaluru, Police Launch Probe
newsx

Telangana Government Clears Land In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Protests By UoH Students
Police are probing a poss

Police Investigating Possible Arson As Fire Destroys 17 Teslas at Rome Dealership: Report
newsx

Chennai To Build Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Gig Workers To Enhance Road Safety
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Deports 17 Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Amid Ongoing Crackdown

US Deports 17 Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Shocking: Pack Of Human Bones Found In Mangaluru, Police Launch Probe

Shocking: Pack Of Human Bones Found In Mangaluru, Police Launch Probe

Telangana Government Clears Land In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Protests By UoH Students

Telangana Government Clears Land In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Protests By UoH Students

Police Investigating Possible Arson As Fire Destroys 17 Teslas at Rome Dealership: Report

Police Investigating Possible Arson As Fire Destroys 17 Teslas at Rome Dealership: Report

Chennai To Build Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Gig Workers To Enhance Road Safety

Chennai To Build Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Gig Workers To Enhance Road Safety

Entertainment

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok