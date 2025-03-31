Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan was mobbed by fans in Gangtok while filming Aashiqui 3. Videos of his security struggling to escort him have gone viral. The film, co-starring Sreeleela, is set for a Diwali 2025 release.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is currently filming his upcoming romantic thriller, was mobbed by fans in Gangtok, Sikkim. The actor, who is shooting for the much-awaited Aashiqui 3, struggled to reach the set as a massive crowd gathered around him.

Fans Overwhelm Kartik Aaryan in Gangtok

Kartik’s presence in Gangtok created a frenzy as videos and photos from the sets quickly went viral. A video shows Kartik, dressed in a green jacket, trying to navigate through an excited crowd while security guards attempt to clear the way. Despite the overwhelming attention, the actor remained composed, taking selfies and signing autographs for fans.

Another viral video from a film event in Gangtok captures Kartik Aaryan and his co-star Sreeleela engaging with the local community. Their interaction with fans has further fueled excitement for the upcoming movie.

Look At the MASSSIVE FANDOM he has – everywhere he goes 😘😘😘😍😍❤️❤️❤️ @TheAaryanKartik you are a SUPERSTAR #KartikAaryan in Gangtok shooting for his Diwali release ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/L28LolJKvB Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) March 30, 2025

Earlier, Kartik was spotted shooting in Siliguri and Darjeeling, where he won hearts by saying, “I love you” in Nepali. This heartfelt gesture went viral, earning praise from fans across social media.

Aashiqui 3: A Highly Anticipated Romantic Musical

This yet-to-be-titled film marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actress Sreeleela, who replaced Triptii Dimri in the lead role. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is expected to be an intense romantic musical, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Diwali 2025 Box Office Clash

The film is set for a Diwali 2025 release and will face stiff competition from Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. With high expectations and growing anticipation, Aashiqui 3 is shaping up to be a major Bollywood release.

