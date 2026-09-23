Watch: Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With His First National Award, What He Did Next Wins Hearts

Actor Kartik Aaryan made his presence felt on the occasion of winning the prestigious National Award by visiting Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. It was the actor who had recently won the National Award for his performance in Chandu Champion that reached the pandal with the National Award and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

What stood out was the fact of how Kartik Aaryan honoured Lord Bappa after reaching there. The actor placed the National Award at the feet of the Lalbaugcha Raja and then offered his prayers.

Kartik Aaryan Takes His National Award To Lalbaugcha Raja

Kartik was seen in his traditional kurta at the Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday. In contrast to a normal star visit, he had brought his new National Award with him. Once he arrived at the pandal, Kartik offered his respects to Lord Ganesha and offered his award to Bappa. This was captured through the lens and now forms one of the key moments of his Ganeshotsav visit.







Kartik shared a photograph from the pandal on social media along with his heart-felt message for Bappa. “My Sukh-karta dukh-harta. Blessed beyond words. Thank you bappa!!”

Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Lalbaugcha Raja Video

SPOTTED 🚨:#KartikAaryan visited Lal Baghcha Raja with his National Award 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kawcgeUBUx — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) September 23, 2026







The video shows Kartik entering the pandal along with his National Award and then proceeding to take the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The actor is seen with the award as he moves toward Bappa and places it at the feet of the lord.

This was the day right after Kartik had got his first National Award. The timing thus holds significance for the actor. Kartik has always talked about how important the blessings of his parents are and how he has reached this stature from Gwalior to Hindi cinema through that journey.

Kartik Aaryan Wins First National Award For Chandu Champion

Kartik has won the award for Best Actor for his performance as Murlikant Petkar, Paralympics gold medal winner, in Kabir Khan’s movie called Chandu Champion. He has received the award along with another popular actor from Malaya, Mammootty, who won for his role in Bramayugam.

Commenting on the success, Kartik mentioned that he considers himself to be the “small town boy” from Gwalior, who decided to dream big about becoming an actor. According to him, he was feeling emotional while recollecting his success journey and winning this prestigious award. The actor has dedicated his success to every Paralympian and to every dreamer who is having dreams even in difficult circumstances.

Kartik Aaryan’s Journey From Gwalior To National Award







Kartik’s winning the National Award can be considered as one of the high points of his career, which started once he had moved from Gwalior to Mumbai and wanted to become an actor.

Kartik’s portrayal of Murlikant Petkar needed physical preparation on his part as well as portraying the story of the country’s first gold medallist at the Paralympics. Though Chandu Champion is not considered a blockbuster film, his acting earned some critical acclaim.

The actor himself has gone to say that this was one of the most challenging roles of his life.

Kartik Aaryan’s Next Film Naagzilla

Following his National Award win, Kartik is set to appear in Naagzilla, a fantasy comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The actor will reportedly play an ichchhadhari naag in the film, which is backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. Naagzilla is currently scheduled to release on February 12, 2027.

For now, however, Kartik is celebrating one of the biggest achievements of his career — and his decision to take the National Award to Lalbaugcha Raja made the occasion even more special.

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