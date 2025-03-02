Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

A shocking video has been making the rounds on the internet, showing two men secretly filming Katrina Kaif while she was taking the sacred dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 witnessed a grand gathering of devotees and celebrities alike, as people from across the country traveled to experience the spiritual event and take a sacred dip. Among the Bollywood stars who attended was actress Katrina Kaif, who visited the event with her mother-in-law. While many pictures and videos of her presence at the Kumbh Mela went viral, a more disturbing video surfaced days later, sparking controversy and criticism online.

Katrina Kaif Secretly Filmed During Maha Kumbh Snan

A shocking video has been making rounds on the internet, showing two men secretly filming Katrina Kaif while she was taking the sacred dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela. In the viral video, one of the men can be heard saying, “Ye mai hu, ye mera bhai hai, and ye hai Katrina Kaif.” The video, which was shared on an Instagram page, has since sparked a wave of outrage among netizens and celebrities alike.

What would you do at this moment? 🥰#katrinakaif at #mahakumbh pic.twitter.com/mhix1tuHBu
— Bollywood World (@bwoodworld) March 1, 2025

Raveena Tandon and Others Condemn the Incident

Reacting to the video, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon strongly condemned the act. Expressing her disappointment, she commented, “This is disgusting. These kinds of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.” Her reaction resonated with many, as people took to social media to express their anger over the invasion of privacy at a religious site.

An internet user commented, “Tum dharm ke naam pe kalank ho jab woh dusri dharm se aakar dharm ko palan kar raha hai.” (“You are a disgrace in the name of religion, while she is coming from another faith and respecting it.”)

Another user pointed out the dangers faced by celebrities in public spaces, saying, “Waise hum VIP culture ko bura bolte hain… pr agar VIP culture na ho aur ye log aam janta ki tarah jaye celebs to public to inko noch khaye.” (“We often criticize VIP culture, but if celebrities attend events like normal people, the public would not leave them alone.”)

Public Demands Action Against Such Behavior

The video has led to widespread calls for stricter regulations on privacy and security for celebrities and public figures at religious and cultural events. Many people labeled the act as inappropriate and condemned the behavior of those involved. Users on social media called for action, saying that such incidents disrespect the sanctity of the event and that those responsible should face consequences.

People also expressed their disappointment in the lack of respect shown at such a sacred gathering, stating that such actions tarnish the essence of devotion and spirituality. As the controversy continues to grow, many hope that authorities will take steps to ensure that such breaches of privacy do not happen again, particularly in places of worship and religious significance.