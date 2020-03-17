Tejasswi Prakash pole dance: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash's is making the news for her sensuous pole dance. The video got more than 90 thousand likes with hundreds of lovable comments. Watch the video here

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karn Sangini actress Tejasswi Prakash was currently seen in stunt television series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Where she caught everyone’s gaze with her cute yet funny moments with host Rohit Shetty. However, this time she has hit the headlines for her sensuous pole dance.

Earlier today, she shared a video where she was seen taking a pole dance session, she gave a sneak peek moment from it. In the video, Tejasswi was seen in her pole dance costume, and in full confidence, she took a swing and swing. The video got more than 90 thousand likes with hundreds of lovable comments. A user wrote: Looking sizzling hot and very beautiful. While another user wrote: She is just gorgeous. More than 1.7 million people follow her on Instagram.

Talking about her KKK 10 journey, she was seen performing daredevil stunts without fear, even Rohit got amazed to see this. Her never to die attitude was highly praised by viewers. However, a controversy came in where Tejasswi was scolded by Rohit as he said that she is not the director of the show, not just that she accused him of being partial towards Amruta Khanvilkar. However, these things are the part and parcel of their career.

On the professional front, she is riding high in her career as she had been featured in various hit serials like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Karn Sangini, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki.

