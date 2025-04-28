Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, honoured by President Murmu, in presence of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Fans and film industry celebrate.

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025


It’s a special day for ace actor Ajith, who has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. On Monday evening, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the ‘Mankatha’ star with the prestigious award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

His family members joined Ajith at the ceremony held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. They all smiled when Ajit went on stage to receive the award from the President.

WACTCH:

For the ceremony, Ajith opted for a black suit that he paired with a white shirt. A while ago, Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, took to X and congratulated the actor.

“With immense pride, the entire team at Venus Motorcycle Tours, Aspire World Tours, and Ajith Kumar Racing congratulates our CEO, Mr. Ajith Kumar, on receiving the prestigious Padma Award. We are excited to celebrate this moment with you and wish you many more milestones ahead. #AjithKumar #PadmaAwards2025 #AjithKumarPadmaAward #PrideOfIndia #PadmaAward #ProudMoment #PadmaBhushanAjithKumar #TNPrideAjithKumar,” Suresh Chandra’s post read.

In January, the government of India announced the names of Padma awardees. After learning about him getting the Padma honour, Ajith, in a statement, expressed his gratitude.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation,” he said.

Ajith also remembered his late father, hoping he would have been proud of the legacy he had achieved.”I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be,” he added.

The Tamil actor also acknowledged the love of his fans and colleagues, whom he has received throughout his journey.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well. I am also grateful for the kind support, over the years, of the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement of sports and the community of sportspersons,” the statement read.

“To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right.

Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys,” Ajith added.

Ajith made his debut in 1993 with Amaravathi, and since then he has been entertaining audiences with his acting skills. Vaalee, Mugavari, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaalankatha are some of his blockbuster films.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Filed under

ajith kumar Ajith Kumar news Ajith Kumar Padma Bhushan Ajith Padma Award Padma Awards winners 2025 Padma Bhushan Award 2025 President Droupadi Murmu

MP Asaduddin Owaisi and f

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India
newsx

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed
newsx

Why Is Akash Madhwal Sitting Out IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals’ Bold Move Sparks Debate
Shaji N Karun

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73
newsx

Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In...
newsx

Former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Posthumously Honoured With Padma Bhushan For Public Affairs
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed

Why Is Akash Madhwal Sitting Out IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals’ Bold Move Sparks Debate

Why Is Akash Madhwal Sitting Out IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals’ Bold Move Sparks Debate

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In Special Drive

Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In...

Entertainment

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After