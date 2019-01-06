Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor are the two leading ladies of B-town and both of them never miss a single chance to stun their fans with their scintillating new looks. Now, a new fitness video of the two has surfaced on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram. The video is posted by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit and has been wreaking havoc on the Internet.

Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor are the two leading ladies of B-town and both of them never miss a single chance to stun their fans with their scintillating new looks. Both the actors are alike in so many ways and one thing about which both the actors are equally concerned is fitness. There have been so many times when we have come across several pictures and videos where the two were seen either entering or leaving the gym. Besides this, the Dhadak actor and Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan girl broke the Internet with their fitness videos.

Now, a new fitness video of the two has surfaced on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram. The video is posted by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit and has been wreaking havoc on the Internet. In the video, we can see both the actors sweating out in a high intensity training. The video is a proof that it does take a lot to keep yourself in shape always. The video has already garnered over thousands of likes on Instagram like any of their other videos. Here’s take a look at this trending video:

Well, that is definitely not it! Earlier too, we have seen several fitness videos of both Janhvi and Malaika. Here we have compiled some of the best from their fitness diaries. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More