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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row

WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row

Mika Singh has shared an old video allegedly showing Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal speaking rudely to people at a voting booth. The singer also urged CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to take action amid the Daler Mehndi controversy.

Mika Singh and Minister Subodh Uniyal (Image: X)
Mika Singh and Minister Subodh Uniyal (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 21:29 IST

Singer Mika Singh has shared an old video of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi’s performance at a tourism fair in the state. Mika also tagged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his post, urging him to take action against the minister and arguing that artists deserve respect.

The video, which reportedly went viral during the Uttarakhand municipal elections in June 2026, appears to show Uniyal speaking to people at a voting booth. In the clip, the minister is allegedly heard making the remark, “Pagalon ke bachche kaun hai yeh?” after being asked to leave the booth. The circumstances surrounding the earlier incident have not been independently established. Sharing the footage on Wednesday, Mika linked it to the row involving his fellow singer and called on Uttarakhand to stand by Daler Mehndi.

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“Thank you, Uttarakhand, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. Artists have always loved Uttarakhand, but if artists are disrespected by politicians, why would we come to perform there?” Mika wrote.

He also requested Dhami to take strict action against Uniyal, concluding his message with: “Artists deserve respect and dignity.”

What Is The Daler Mehndi Controversy About?

The latest exchange comes days after Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi during his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Sunday.

A video of the confrontation showed the minister questioning the singer’s performance and asking him to stop. Uniyal later alleged that Daler appeared disoriented, was struggling to stand and was lip-syncing rather than singing live. He also said the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance.

The allegation that Daler was under the influence of alcohol has not been independently established. The incident nevertheless triggered a wider debate over how artists should be treated during public performances, with several members of the entertainment industry coming out in support of the singer.

Mika Singh Questions The Rs 35 Lakh Payment

Mika has repeatedly defended Daler and challenged Uniyal’s claims about the performance. In another post, he questioned whether the Rs 35 lakh payment had been made in cash or by cheque and asked the minister to share the receipts publicly so people could understand the transaction.

Mika has also insisted that Daler does not drink alcohol and said the singer deserves an apology. The dispute has drawn reactions from other entertainers as well, with several speaking about the importance of treating performers with dignity even when there are disagreements over a show.

Why Has Mika Singh Shared The Old Video Now?

By bringing the earlier voting-booth clip back into the conversation, Mika has widened the dispute beyond the events at the Kunjapuri fair. His latest post questions Uniyal’s conduct and asks the Uttarakhand government to respond.

However, the old clip and the Daler Mehndi incident are separate episodes. The resurfaced footage does not establish what happened during the singer’s performance or resolve the competing claims about it. The immediate focus remains on Mika’s demand for action and the continuing debate over the treatment of artists at public events.

ALSO READ: Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know

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WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row
Tags: Bollywood newsDaler Mehndimika singhpushkar singh dhamiSubodh Uniyaluttarakhandviral video

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WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row

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WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row
WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row
WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row
WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row
WATCH: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal At Voting Booth Amid Daler Mehndi Row

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