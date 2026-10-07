WATCH: Mithun Chakraborty Dances To ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ On Russian TV — Why Russia Still Can’t Forget Bollywood’s Disco Dancer

Mithun Chakraborty didn’t need any new movie to revive one of his best Bollywood moments. Almost four decades after Disco Dancer made him a sensation in the former Soviet Union, the veteran actor was spotted dancing to ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ on Russian TV. The video of his performance is now viral and takes people back to the days when a Bollywood star had an unprecedented following thousands of kilometres away from India.







The actor appeared on the popular Russian television talk show Privet, Andrey! during his visit to Moscow for Moscow International Film Week. The viral video shows Mithun dancing to the song that made him famous in the Soviet Union.

But what’s so special about Russia and Mithun and Jimmy Jimmy?

Why Did Russia Love Mithun Chakraborty So Much?

The story began in 1984 when the movie “Disco Dancer” came out in the Soviet Union, about two years after its release in India. Indian films already had their fans there, but “Disco Dancer” elevated that bond to another level. With the combination of songs, dances, dramatic scenes and the age-old tale of an upward journey from poverty to fame in a nation which had lesser exposure to Western pop culture in the cold war period.

The movie became one of the greatest box-office success stories of any foreign film in the history of Soviet cinema. It was claimed to be the highest earning foreign film ever in the Soviet Union and one of the best examples of the cultural influence of Bollywood movies there. And right at the center of all of that phenomenon stood Mithun.

How Did ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ Become So Popular In Russia?

‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’, composed by Bappi Lahiri, was one of the biggest attractions of Disco Dancer. The song’s catchy disco rhythm and Mithun’s distinctive dance style made it memorable even for audiences who did not understand Hindi. Reports and accounts of the period have described the song being played on radio, at gatherings and in public spaces, with generations of Soviet audiences growing up familiar with its tune.

That is what makes the latest Russian TV appearance more than just a nostalgic dance clip. Mithun was performing the same song that had helped introduce an entire generation of Soviet audiences to a very different kind of Indian cinema.

Did Mithun Really Become A Superstar In The Soviet Union?

Yes, his popularity there was unusually large for an Indian actor. Disco Dancer gave Mithun a fan base that extended well beyond India’s traditional Bollywood audience. The film’s success helped establish him as one of the most recognisable faces of Indian cinema in the Soviet Union.

There is even a famous anecdote from Mikhail Gorbachev’s 1986 visit to India. When Rajiv Gandhi introduced Amitabh Bachchan as India’s biggest superstar, Gorbachev reportedly responded that his daughter knew Mithun Chakraborty. The story has endured because it captures just how different Mithun’s popularity looked from outside India.

Why Is Mithun’s ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ Video Going Viral Again?

For younger audiences, the Russian television clip may simply look like a veteran actor revisiting an old hit. But for those familiar with Disco Dancer, it is a reminder of a remarkable chapter in Bollywood history when a Hindi film song crossed language and political boundaries and became part of popular culture in another country.

More than 40 years later, Mithun dancing to ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ in Russia shows that the connection has not disappeared. The song may have been released in 1982, but for a section of Russian audiences, Mithun Chakraborty is still the Disco Dancer.

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