Monday, February 17, 2025
Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Internet sensation Monalisa visited Kerala for an event hosted by Boby Chemmanur, drawing fan frenzy and controversy over Chemmanur’s past allegations.

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback


Mona Bhosle, popularly known as ‘Monalisa,’ made a dazzling entry into Kerala on February 14, drawing massive crowds as she arrived for a special showroom inauguration hosted by businessman Boby Chemmanur. The 16-year-old, who became an internet sensation after being spotted selling rudraksha garlands at the Mahakumbh Mela, experienced another milestone in her journey from a street vendor in Indore to a social media star.

The event in Kozhikode saw an overwhelming reception, with fans cheering Monalisa as she made her first-ever visit to the state. Adding a personal touch, she greeted the audience in Malayalam, saying, “Namaste Kerala, ellarum sughamalle?” (Namaste Kerala, is everyone doing well?), sparking excitement among the crowd.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by monalisha Bhosle💫 (@monalisa__bhosle)

Chemmanur, fondly called “BoChe,” had hyped up her arrival on Instagram, personally welcoming her and praising her inspiring rise to fame. In a heartwarming moment, Monalisa joined him for a brief dance on stage, much to the delight of the audience.

Controversy Over Boby Chemmanur’s Past

However, the event was not without controversy. This marked Boby Chemmanur’s first major public appearance since his arrest on January 8 over allegations of making obscene remarks about Malayalam actress Honey Rose. He was booked under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment and Section 67 of the IT Act following complaints from the actress regarding inappropriate comments made at a previous showroom inauguration.

Despite Monalisa’s presence stealing the spotlight, Chemmanur faced backlash online, with many social media users calling out his past behavior. Some mocked him, while others questioned his involvement in bringing Monalisa to the event.

Speculation Over Monalisa’s Earnings and Gifts

Monalisa’s visit to Kerala reportedly came with substantial perks. Unverified reports suggest that she was paid a staggering ₹15 lakh for the event. Additionally, social media buzz indicated that she might receive a gold ornament weighing at least 2 pavans, similar to what other celebrity guests have been gifted at such events.

While some criticized the financial aspects of her appearance, others appreciated Chemmanur for giving her such an opportunity. One user commented, “Don’t make fun of anyone. No one is small. One moment is enough to change a life. Even actresses are not so glamorous.” Another praised him for bringing Monalisa to Kerala and allowing her to be part of a grand event.

Monalisa’s Journey and Future Prospects

Monalisa’s unexpected rise to fame started when vloggers captured her captivating grey eyes and charming smile at the Mahakumbh Mela. Since then, she has navigated her newfound celebrity status, gaining offers to act in films. She has now secured the lead role in The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, marking her official entry into the film industry.

As Monalisa continues to explore new opportunities, her Kerala visit remains a significant moment in her journey. However, the controversy surrounding Boby Chemmanur adds an element of debate to the event, with mixed reactions from the public.

ALSO READ: Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Filed under

Boby Chemmanur controversy Mona Bhosle viral girl Monalisa Kerala visit Monalisa Mahakumbh Mela

