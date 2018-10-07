The sexy bubble bath video of Monalisa has reportedly gone viral and set the temperature rising. While Monalisa is known for her awesome dance moves and Sunny Leone is famous for her sultry expressions, the Instagram post by Monalisa actually gives out the best of both the worlds.

Gorgeous Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has proved that her acting skills are second to none in ther industry. Monalisa, who currently portrays the role of a naagin in a show — Nazar — on Star Plus, has been making headlines all over and all credits to her sensuous photographs and super cute Instagram posts. In her recent Instagram post, Monalisa can be seen enjoying her bubble bath in a bathtub with Sunny Leone’s hit number Baby Doll can playing in the background.

The sexy bubble bath video of Monalisa has reportedly gone viral and set the temperature rising. While Monalisa is known for her awesome dance moves and Sunny Leone is famous for her sultry expressions, the Instagram post by Monalisa actually gives out the best of both the worlds.

The 35-year-old Bhojpuri actress currently enjoys the fame from the thriller-supernatural series where she plays the character of a beautiful and sexy ‘daayan’.

Tanushree Datta-Nana Patekar controversy: Nana Patekar slams all accusations imposed on him, watch video

Sharing the post on Instagram, Monalisa said that bad is the new good. She further claimed that she loves this particular section from the show. The song Baby Doll was originally picturised on Sunny Leone. The song is from Bollywood movie, Ragini MMS 2. Baby Doll that has over 28 million views on YouTube.

The song was sung by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More