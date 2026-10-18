WATCH: ‘Money Follows My Brother’ To ‘Naam Ya Daam’ — Ravi Kishan Turns Garba Night Into A Meme Fest

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has given his fans another memorable moment, this time by bringing his viral internet persona to a Garba stage. Instead of keeping the spotlight on dance moves alone, the actor recreated some of his most recognisable dialogues, prompting loud cheers and hoots from the audience.

In a video from the event, Kishan can be seen delivering lines that have become popular across social media, turning the festive gathering into what viewers described as a live meme fest. The audience’s enthusiastic response added to the moment, with the experience being humorously described as “premium membership”.

Ravi Kishan Recreates ‘Money Follows My Brother’ And Other Viral Dialogues

Wake up babies, our GOAT Ravi Kishan just dropped another generational dialogue Jahaaz…🛳️ the flight 🫡✈️ https://t.co/QEgvG6OTAV — SUPRIYA (@Supriyashrivxst) October 16, 2026







Among the lines that got an outing on stage was “Money Follows My Brother”, one of Kishan’s best-known viral catchphrases. The actor also delivered its Hindi-style counterpart, “Naam ya daam, naam, daam toh daude daude aayega.” Another familiar line in the performance was “Mera subah ka jahaz hai”, along with the dramatic declaration, “Ye sirf angdai hai, main India ko pagla sakta hoon.”

Kishan also recited “Shiv Koteshwaraya”, the devotional chant associated with another viral clip of his. He further delivered the line, “There are three people, they will talk like that,” adding to the collection of recognisable moments that audiences have come to associate with him online.

As he performed the dialogues, people in the crowd could be heard cheering and hooting. The reaction made the appearance feel less like a conventional stage performance and more like a live celebration of the actor’s internet fame.

The “premium membership” description captures the joke behind the moment: getting to hear the viral lines directly from Kishan, in person, rather than through repeatedly shared clips and edits.

How Ravi Kishan Became An Internet Meme Favourite

Kishan’s recent online popularity has grown through a mix of memorable one-liners, distinctive expressions and clips from his public appearances. His “Money Follows My Brother” line and signature “Gucci walk” have been widely shared, while older dialogues have found new audiences through memes and short-form videos.

His phrase “Zindagi jhandwa, fir bhi ghamandwa”, which became popular after his appearance on Bigg Boss in 2006, is another example of how his lines have lived on beyond their original context.

The actor has also embraced the internet attention surrounding his personality. His recent Garba dance video sparked another round of jokes, with social media users adapting his famous catchphrase into versions such as “Garba follows brother”. The new stage moment takes that online enthusiasm a step further by bringing several of his familiar lines together in one performance.

Watch: Ravi Kishan Turns Garba Stage Into A Meme Fest

What makes the latest clip stand out is the audience’s participation in the moment. The cheers and hoots suggest that many people in attendance recognised the lines and understood their internet references. For viewers who have followed Kishan’s recent meme popularity, hearing the actor deliver those lines live adds a different dimension to the trend. It also shows how viral internet culture can spill beyond screens and become part of a real-world event.

Kishan, who continues to work across films, television and politics, has become an unlikely favourite among younger internet users. His Garba appearance has now combined festive entertainment with the catchphrases that have helped make him a recurring presence on meme pages.

With “Money Follows My Brother”, “Naam Ya Daam” and his other familiar lines receiving a live audience response, the performance offered fans a chance to experience the memes in person. And judging by the crowd’s reaction, the combination of Ravi Kishan and his viral dialogues was the main attraction.

ALSO READ: Where Is Himani Shah Today? What Happened To The ‘Baddie’ From ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’?