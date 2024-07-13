Watch: Mukesh and Anil Ambani Escort Groom Anant Ambani at His Star-Studded Wedding with Radhika Merchant

One of the most-awaited Indian weddings of the year was the union of Anant Ambani, the youngest child of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant which was held on July 12 with a number of fabulous celebrations before the main event. The sophisticated event was underscored by the couple’s status, making social networks and interested spectators around the globe focus on it.



The Grand Entrance

A particularly heartwarming moment from the wedding was captured in a video that quickly went viral. The video, shared on Instagram, showed Anant Ambani making his grand entrance to the wedding venue, flanked by his father, Mukesh Ambani, and uncle, Anil Ambani. The groom, exuding joy and excitement, greeted guests along the way, including the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. The caption of the video read, “Here comes our groom, Anant,” encapsulating the festive spirit of the occasion.

A Relationship Officialized

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, first made their relationship public in 2022 with a traditional roka ceremony. Their bond, celebrated by both families, led to a formal engagement in 2023. Over the years, their relationship blossomed, culminating in the spectacular wedding that united two prominent families.

Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The pre-wedding events were nothing short of magnificent. The festivities began in 2024 with two grand celebrations that set the tone for the wedding. The first event, held in Jamnagar, was a dazzling affair featuring a performance by international pop sensation Rihanna. This event saw a convergence of business moguls, celebrities, and influencers, all gathered to celebrate the couple.

The second celebration took place on a luxurious European cruise that spanned four days. Guests were treated to performances by renowned artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Pitbull. This unique pre-wedding celebration underscored the grandeur and opulence that characterized the Ambani-Merchant union.

A New Addition to the Ambani Family

Thus, with their marriage, Radhika Merchant became the youngest addition to the Ambani family as the daughter-in- law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The Ambani family who are renowned for their close-knit relationships and shared moments welcomed Radhika warm and affectionately. Just like Akash and Isha, the other two children of Mukesh, are married, Akash to Shloka Mehta and Isha to Anand Piramal.

