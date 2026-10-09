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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused

WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused

Munawar Faruqui refused to recreate his tribute to Nana Patekar for photographers in Mumbai. The comedian told the paparazzi, “Aapke shot ke liye wapas nahi karunga,” after paying his respects to the late actor.

Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar (Image: Instagram)
Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 17:18 IST

Munawar Faruqui had a clear response when photographers asked him to recreate his tribute to Nana Patekar for the cameras. The comedian refused, telling them, “Aapke shot ke liye wapas nahi karunga” — meaning he would not repeat the moment just for their shot.

The exchange took place at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, October 8, where Munawar paid his respects to Nana, who died on the same day. A video of the interaction shows the comedian declining the request after placing flowers by the late actor’s portrait. Rather than repeating the gesture for another photograph, Munawar made it clear that he would not do it again simply to accommodate the cameras.

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What Did Munawar Faruqui Tell The Paparazzi?



When photographers asked Munawar to repeat the tribute, he replied, “Aapke shot ke liye wapas nahi karunga.” The remark became the defining moment of the interaction, turning an otherwise routine celebrity appearance into a video worth watching. Munawar also spoke about Nana’s death, expressing his sadness. “I feel very bad. Rest in peace,” he said.

Why Did Munawar Faruqui Call Nana Patekar His Inspiration?

Munawar spoke warmly about Nana’s influence on him, describing the late actor as an inspiration and recalling his admiration for his performances. When asked about his favourite Nana Patekar film, the comedian named Natsamrat, the acclaimed Marathi drama in which Nana plays Ganpat Ramchandra Belwalkar, a celebrated theatre actor confronting the realities of life after retirement.

The film, released in 2016, is widely associated with one of Nana’s most acclaimed performances. His choice also offered a glimpse into the work of the actor Munawar admired most.

When Did Nana Patekar Die?

Nana Patekar died on October 8, 2026. His death prompted tributes from people across the film industry, including actors and public figures who remembered his contribution to Indian cinema. For Munawar, the tribute was personal: he spoke of an actor whose performances had inspired him. His refusal to recreate the moment for the cameras added an unexpected turn to an otherwise solemn occasion.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Amit Sana? He Was Indian Idol’s First Runner-Up, Then Disappeared From The Spotlight

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WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused
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WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused

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WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused

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WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused
WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused
WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused
WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused
WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused

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