WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer has delivered another set of unusual, rhyme-filled moments inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. From his “Na jin, na bhoot, C for…” line to a song built around “C ka button”, the contestant’s playful wordplay has given viewers two distinct exchanges to talk about.

In one clip, Qazi delivers the bizarre “Na jin, na bhoot…” line. In another, he sings a rhyme involving mutton and the repeated phrase “C ka button”, prompting fellow contestant Yung DSA to respond with his own version. The two moments are separate, but both revolve around the same kind of teasing, improvised wordplay.

What Did Qazi Touqeer Say In The ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot’ Clip?

Finally Scout Exposed Qazi Dirty word Play.. Loved this the way Yung and Scout Confronted him and asked C ka full form bata and he got speechless 🤡🫵 #ScoutOP #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/IWkyWAGbnV — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) October 7, 2026







In the first clip, Qazi delivers a line beginning with “Na jin, na bhoot, C for…”. The unusual phrasing and sing-song delivery are what make the moment stand out.

The phrase has been shared as a standalone clip, but without the full surrounding exchange, its intended meaning is not entirely clear. It is best presented as an unusual moment from the show rather than assigning a definite meaning to the words.

What Is Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Song?







In a separate exchange, Qazi turns “C ka button” into a short, teasing song:

“C ka button hai tu, C ka button,

Kha ke mutton tu nikla C ka button.”

The repeated phrase and food reference give the line a deliberately rhythmic, almost rap-like quality. Rather than a conventional argument, the exchange takes the form of an improvised roast.

How Did Yung DSA Respond To Qazi?

Yung DSA answered Qazi with lyrics of his own, using the same phrase to turn the teasing back on him.

His version included:

“Bol mat, shane, terko dekh raha watan,

Bada ich tu baj raha, C ka button,

Kuch nahi hai bro, tu C ka button.”

Yung continued with references to dal, chawal and mutton, keeping the rhyme going:

“Daal chawal kha ke mil raha, sunne mutton,

Kaun nahi hai, bro, C ka button.”

The response gave the second exchange its back-and-forth quality, with Yung building on Qazi’s original rhyme rather than simply reacting to it.

Why Are Qazi And Yung DSA’s Rhyming Exchanges Getting Attention?

The appeal lies in the unexpected format. Reality-show arguments often centre on raised voices and personal accusations, but these clips feature contestants using improvised rhymes to tease one another. Qazi’s unusual phrasing provides the initial hook, while Yung’s response adds another layer to the second clip. Together, the moments offer a glimpse of the lighter, more unpredictable interactions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The distinction matters: the “Na jin, na bhoot” line and the “C ka button” song should not be presented as one continuous exchange. They are separate moments, connected by Qazi’s distinctive style of wordplay.

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