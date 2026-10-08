LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer’s unusual “Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…” line and his “C ka button” song have drawn attention from Bigg Boss 20 viewers. Yung DSA also responded with his own lyrical version, turning a separate exchange into a playful back-and-forth.

Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA (Image: X)
Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 15:32 IST

Qazi Touqeer has delivered another set of unusual, rhyme-filled moments inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. From his “Na jin, na bhoot, C for…” line to a song built around “C ka button”, the contestant’s playful wordplay has given viewers two distinct exchanges to talk about.

In one clip, Qazi delivers the bizarre “Na jin, na bhoot…” line. In another, he sings a rhyme involving mutton and the repeated phrase “C ka button”, prompting fellow contestant Yung DSA to respond with his own version. The two moments are separate, but both revolve around the same kind of teasing, improvised wordplay.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Qazi Touqeer Say In The ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot’ Clip?



In the first clip, Qazi delivers a line beginning with “Na jin, na bhoot, C for…”. The unusual phrasing and sing-song delivery are what make the moment stand out.

The phrase has been shared as a standalone clip, but without the full surrounding exchange, its intended meaning is not entirely clear. It is best presented as an unusual moment from the show rather than assigning a definite meaning to the words.

What Is Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Song?



In a separate exchange, Qazi turns “C ka button” into a short, teasing song:

“C ka button hai tu, C ka button,
Kha ke mutton tu nikla C ka button.”

The repeated phrase and food reference give the line a deliberately rhythmic, almost rap-like quality. Rather than a conventional argument, the exchange takes the form of an improvised roast.

How Did Yung DSA Respond To Qazi?

Yung DSA answered Qazi with lyrics of his own, using the same phrase to turn the teasing back on him.

His version included:

“Bol mat, shane, terko dekh raha watan,
Bada ich tu baj raha, C ka button,
Kuch nahi hai bro, tu C ka button.”

Yung continued with references to dal, chawal and mutton, keeping the rhyme going:

“Daal chawal kha ke mil raha, sunne mutton,
Kaun nahi hai, bro, C ka button.”

The response gave the second exchange its back-and-forth quality, with Yung building on Qazi’s original rhyme rather than simply reacting to it.

Why Are Qazi And Yung DSA’s Rhyming Exchanges Getting Attention?

The appeal lies in the unexpected format. Reality-show arguments often centre on raised voices and personal accusations, but these clips feature contestants using improvised rhymes to tease one another. Qazi’s unusual phrasing provides the initial hook, while Yung’s response adds another layer to the second clip. Together, the moments offer a glimpse of the lighter, more unpredictable interactions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The distinction matters: the “Na jin, na bhoot” line and the “C ka button” song should not be presented as one continuous exchange. They are separate moments, connected by Qazi’s distinctive style of wordplay.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar’s Death, Says ‘Evil Dead’; Once Called Him A ‘Liar’ And Compared Him To Asaram Bapu

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20
Tags: bigg boss 20Qazi Touqeerviral videoYung DSA

RELATED News

Nana Patekar’s Final Hours: What Was He Doing At 2:30 AM And Who Was With Him In His Final Moments?

WATCH: A ‘Bollywood Hero’ Dance In Thailand Has Gone Viral — But Why Are Indians Upset About It?

From Rs 35 A Month To Crores: Nana Patekar’s Family, Lost Son And The Fortune He Leaves Behind

Nana Patekar’s Final Rites: Last Wish Fulfilled As Final Farewell At Pune’s Donje Farmhouse With Full State Honours

Nana Patekar Dies At 75: The Tanushree Dutta Controversy Explained — What She Alleged, What Nana Said And What Happened Next

LATEST NEWS

8-Year-Old Boy, 2 Years in ICU: Taxi-Driver Father Quits Driving, Mother Stays by His Side at Rohtak PGIMS- Then Comes the Good News, What Was His Illness?

Ahead of World Sight Day, Vision Eye Centre Warns One in Five Diabetics Already Show Eye Damage at First Screening

‘Stop Drinking Alcohol’: Noida Husband Jumps Into Drain And Dies After Fight With Wife Over Drinking Habits

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

The Teen Founder Who Built Dublieu to 1 Lakh Students and a Rs 150 Million Exit

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

Solar Mounting Structures Manufacturer MTE Structures Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

35-Year-Old Delhi Man Allegedly Stabs Nephew To Death, Attacks Younger Brother After Family Dispute In Karawal Nagar

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20
WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20
WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20
WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20
WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

QUICK LINKS