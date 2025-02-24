Watch| Nani’s ‘Hit: The 3rd Case’ Teaser Drops: A Glimpse Into The Power-packed Thriller

The gripping official teaser of 'Hit: The 3rd Case' is out. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the teaser will give you fierce insights from the movie. The movie is produced by Prashanti Tippirneri.

The gripping official teaser of ‘Hit: The 3rd Case’ is out. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the teaser will give you fierce insights from the movie. The movie is produced by Prashanti Tippirneri, bankrolling the project under Wall Poster Cinema banner in collaboration with Unanimous Productions.

‘Hit 3’: Combination Of Cop’s Volatile Temper And ‘Animal’ Vibes

The movie is packed with action, thrill, and suspence. A string of murders following the same pattern leaves the police puzzled, unable to identify or capture the perpetrator.

In the movie, Nani is playing Arjun Sarkaar, an aggressive cop feared among everyone, including his colleagues for his volatile temper and ruthlessness. Arjun has been assigned the case of a series of killings, which he promises to solve defying all ethical norms. Just like its protagonist, Hit 3 promises to be a violent thriller.

‘Hit: The 3rd Case’ Cast And Release Date

The action-thriller is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed ‘Hit’ and ‘Hit 2.’ For the unversed, Nani’s character was introduced towards the end of the second installment. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, besides featuring Rao Ramesh in a prominent role.

Moreover, the film boasts of prominent names in its technical team, with music by Mickey J. Meyer, cinematography by Sanu John Varghese and editing by Karthika Srinivas. The film has been slated for a theatrical release on May 1 this year.

On the work front, Nani has an upcoming project with Srikanth Odela, ‘The Paradise.’ The makers of ‘The Paradise’ have roped in Anirudh Ravichander as the music director for the film.

Meanwhile, Nani was most recently seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram alongside SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan. He will next also be seen an untitled project, Nani 32.

