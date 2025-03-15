Home
  Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan unveil their stunning Chennai home studio, blending heritage charm with modern aesthetics. The space serves as a creative retreat for their projects.

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity


Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have revealed their exquisitely revamped home studio in Chennai, turning a 7,000-square-foot colonial-style bungalow into a breathtaking creative retreat. The newly designed space seamlessly merges British-era aesthetics with modern, rustic interiors, offering an inspiring workspace for their artistic endeavors.

Designed by Nikhita Reddy of The Storey Collective, the home studio reflects a balance between tradition and contemporary sophistication. With high ceilings, expansive rooms, and glass facades, the space is bathed in natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Earthy tones, wooden sculptures, vintage artifacts, rattan textures, and teak wood furniture further enhance its charm, while linen fabrics add an element of understated luxury.

Nestled in Chennai’s Venus Colony, a prestigious residential area, the studio is designed for both work and leisure. It includes a conference room, a stylish living area, and a cozy lounge for casual discussions. Additionally, the property boasts an outdoor relaxation area, a backyard dining section, and private bedrooms for team members, ensuring a comfortable and productive environment for Nayanthara and Vignesh to execute their projects.

Nayanthara’s Exciting Lineup of Films

While setting up their creative workspace, Nayanthara continues to stay busy with a packed film schedule. She is set to appear in:

  • Test, directed by S. Sashikanth, alongside Siddharth and R. Madhavan
  • Mookuthi Amman 2, the sequel to her 2020 hit
  • Rakkayie, a highly anticipated period-action drama
  • A Mahesh Narayanan directorial, where she will star alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty

With their beautifully transformed home studio and a lineup of promising projects, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan continue to make waves in the entertainment industry, blending creativity with elegance.

