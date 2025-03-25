Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Bollywood’s popular playback singer Neha Kakkar has sparked controversy after breaking down on stage during her concert in Melbourne, Australia. The singer, known for hit songs like Badri Ki Dulhaniya, Coca Cola, and Sunny Sunny, arrived at the venue three hours late, leading to frustration among her audience. While she apologized emotionally to her fans, reactions to her response have been mixed, with some supporting her and others criticizing her unprofessionalism.

Watch Here:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Neha Kakkar’s best content isn’t the songs she sings but the tears she sheds so effortlessly. BC live concert me rokar dikha di 😂 pic.twitter.com/h7Ea5eAI9O — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) March 25, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Neha Kakkar’s Emotional Apology on Stage

In a viral video circulating on social media, Neha Kakkar was seen visibly emotional as she addressed the waiting crowd. “You guys are so sweet! You’ve waited for so long. I hate making anyone wait. I’m so sorry!” she said through tears. She further added, “This means a lot to me. I will always remember this evening. You guys have managed time for me, and I’ll make sure to make you all dance tonight.”

Neha assured the audience that she never intended to keep them waiting. “I have never made anyone wait in my life. I was so worried about what would happen. You mean the world to me,” she added, thanking them for their patience.

Neha Kakkar’s best content isn’t the songs she sings but the tears she sheds so effortlessly. BC live concert me rokar dikha di 😂 pic.twitter.com/h7Ea5eAI9O — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) March 25, 2025

Fans Express Anger Over Delay

Despite her heartfelt apology, several audience members were displeased with the situation. During the event, some frustrated fans were heard shouting, “This isn’t India, you’re in Australia!” and “Go back! We’ve been waiting for three hours. Great acting!” Another person sarcastically commented, “This is not Indian Idol.”

Social media was flooded with reactions, with many criticizing Neha for being unprofessional. A Reddit user commented, “This needs to happen more often. It’s disgusting how many celebrities think being fashionably late (2-3 hours) is acceptable.” Another user wrote, “$150 should be deducted for overacting.” Some questioned her fan following, with one person commenting, “People pay money to watch Neha Kakkar? That’s what you get for attending a Neha Kakkar concert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Sharma (@mona_sha1411)

Supporters Defend Neha Kakkar

While the singer faced heavy backlash, some of her fans came to her defense, providing an explanation for the delay. An Instagram user revealed, “The event organizers ran away with the sponsor money! The show was about to get canceled, but Neha didn’t let that happen. She performed despite the mess, which is why she was late.”

Another fan stated, “She did this show without receiving payment, and she paid the dancers and crew from her own pocket. She came just for the audience!” A different supporter added, “Instead of walking away, Neha chose to perform despite the chaos and delays. She was late, not by choice, but because she refused to let the audience down.”

Neha Kakkar’s Tour and Previous Performances

Before her Melbourne concert, Neha Kakkar had performed in Sydney as part of her international tour. She remains one of Bollywood’s most famous playback singers, known for popular tracks like Second Hand Jawaani, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Mud Mud Ke, Baarish Mein Tum, and Bijli. Despite her recent controversy, she continues to have a massive fan following worldwide.

The Melbourne incident has certainly stirred debate over professionalism, celebrity culture, and audience expectations. Whether this affects Neha Kakkar’s public image or not remains to be seen, but the controversy has undoubtedly put her in the spotlight once again.

ALSO READ: Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’