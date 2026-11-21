Salman Khan has made it evident that he would not like to fight box office battle with Shah Rukh Khan, even if it involves opting for the release schedule which could put his upcoming movie on collision course with some of the Hollywood films. Appearing on a summit in Hyderabad, the actor clarified why he wanted to stay away from the battle with Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan’s upcoming movie King while talking about the December 4 release of his film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Salman appeared at ABP Network’s Southern Rising Summit with his co-star Chitrangda Singh, during which he explained about his movie’s release plan and the busy schedule of films in the month of December-January. Elaborating on his decision, Salman said, “Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they’re coming out a week before. I don’t have a problem clashing with them at all.”

He further explained that postponing Maatrubhumi would have brought it closer to Shah Rukh’s release date.

Why Salman Khan Doesn’t Want To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s King

This is so sweet of Salman Khan. Him saying he wouldn’t want to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana says so much about the love and respect they have for each other. They genuinely feel like one big family. https://t.co/BFC4iRWaxT — r (@bekhayalime) November 20, 2026







“King,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, will be released on December 24, 2026. Salman Khan made it clear that he was not interested in choosing a date for his movie that would compete with the other one. This statement is a reflection of his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though both actors are among the most popular in Bollywood, they are always talking about how well they get along and how many movies they have acted in together.

Salman also noted that the later release date would not help because there are a lot of other Bollywood films scheduled for release during that time period.

Salman Khan Also Avoids Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War

Explaining the other release dates he considered, Salman mentioned Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He said January 26 was another attractive release date but did not want to compete with the upcoming film.

Salman also joked about the possibility of clashing with his own upcoming film, Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

“Now, next week after that, again a good date, but then there’s another film coming out in March. And that’s Monster. And I don’t want to clash with myself,” he said, leaving the audience laughing.

Maatrubhumi To Clash With Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is due for release on December 4, 2026. Nevertheless, the date chosen by Salman puts the film into direct competition with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha directed by Laxman Utekar. Commenting on the rivalry, Salman expressed his good wishes for Shraddha and her crew, stating that he did not know about the clash between the two movies. Additionally, he recommended people watch both movies.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to release on December 17, whereas Dune 3 will hit the screens on December 18. While both movies do not have the same release date as Maatrubhumi, Salman stated that he felt comfortable competing with Hollywood blockbusters.

What Is Maatrubhumi About?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under the Salman Khan Films production house. This movie is based on the border clash that occurred in the year 2020 between India and China in the Galwan Valley.

In this movie, Salman Khan teams up with Chitrangda Singh. The movie revolves around the lives of soldiers and their families amid conflict. This movie was originally titled Battle of Galwan, but it was later renamed Maatrubhumi. Its release is set to take place on December 4, 2026.

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