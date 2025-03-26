Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Despite the legal troubles, Kamra remains defiant, using his platform to criticize government policies, corporate favoritism, taxation issues, and poor infrastructure.

Renowned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again sparked controversy by reposting a parody song aimed at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The video, originally performed at his show in Mumbai’s The Habitat, was shared on social media on Wednesday, March 26.

🍿 🍿 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KiDBbvaxSL — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 26, 2025

Kunal Kamra’s Bold Satire Amid Political Tensions

Kamra, known for his sharp political humor, is already facing backlash for a separate parody song in which he referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). Following the uproar, Shiv Sena workers vandalized his show’s venue, and Mumbai Police summoned the comedian for questioning.

Despite the legal troubles, Kamra remains defiant, using his platform to criticize government policies, corporate favoritism, taxation issues, and poor infrastructure.

Parody of ‘Hawa Hawai’ Targets Economic Hardships

In the newly reposted video, Kamra sings a satirical version of Hawa Hawai, the popular song from the 1987 Bollywood film Mr. India, originally featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Through the parody, he highlights how ordinary citizens bear the burden of economic challenges, while corporate entities thrive under favorable policies.

Legal Action Against Kamra for ‘Gaddar’ Remark

Following his controversial remarks on Eknath Shinde, Kamra has been summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning. However, his lawyer has requested additional time before appearing before the authorities.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supporters have intensified their protests, with visuals surfacing of party workers vandalizing the venue and burning Kamra’s effigy.

Amid growing controversy, Kamra also reposted another parody song, this time targeting the Shiv Sena and their response to his jokes.

In the video, he performs a modified version of Hum Honge Kamyaab, humorously renamed Hum Honge Kangaal (We Will Be Bankrupt), while footage of the protests against him plays in the background.

While Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance has condemned Kamra’s remarks, the opposition has openly supported him, emphasizing that comedy should be protected as a form of free expression.