A particular incident involving Bhojpuri artist Pawan Singh and UP politician Raja Bhaiya has come under scrutiny on social media following the viral video in which the Kunda MLA can be seen snatching away the microphone from the artist when he was about to make a speech at an event. But there is a catch to the disruption. Raja Bhaiya remembers that he has forgotten to introduce two guests in the process.







The incident occurred during a Ram Katha function being organized at Benti Raj Bhavan in Kunda, Pratapgarh district. The program is being organized by the spiritual speaker Dhirendra Krishna Shastri from November 17-20. In the video, Pawan Singh is seen addressing the program seeking blessings of Dhirendra Shastri. Raja Bhaiya then gives a microphone to Pawan Singh and asks him to speak to the audience. But as soon as the singer is about to speak, the MLA remembers something.

Why Did Raja Bhaiya Take The Mic From Pawan Singh?

Raja Bhaiya then turns to the audience and regrets forgetting to mention the names of Dhananjay Singh and Prinshu in his introductions, even though both of them were present there. The responsibility for this oversight is accepted by Raja Bhaiya, who mentions that although the fault lies with the individual responsible for writing the introduction, it was also his mistake.

He apologizes in the presence of the entire gathering. This incident, which could otherwise be perceived as an awkward one, was followed by Raja Bhaiya passing back the mike to Pawan Singh.

What Did Pawan Singh Do After Getting The Mic Back?

Pawan Singh did not turn the interruption into a confrontation. After getting the microphone back, he asked the music team to set the scale to ‘A’. He then went on to sing a bhajan at the event. The singer also expressed his happiness at being part of the Ram Katha. He praised the atmosphere and the devotion of those attending the programme.

Social Media Reacts To Raja Bhaiya And Pawan Singh’s Video

There have been varied opinions about the video clip. Some individuals thought that the sudden realization and apology by Raja Bhaiya was funny, whereas others opined that snatching the microphone in between such an embarrassing situation is not right at all. Someone remarked, “Power star ke saath aisa nahi karna chahiye tha.” Another opinion about the surprising interaction was expressed with the quote, “When power meets SUPERPOWER.”

Users encouraged everyone not to misconstrue the interaction as some kind of attempt to belittle Pawan Singh. They said that what actually happened is that Raja Bhaiya took back the mic because he wanted to aknowledge two guests whom he forgot to introduce before. The video has now made such a brief incident on the stage memorable.

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