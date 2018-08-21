The newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently went to St. Catherine orphanage of Mumbai along with latter's parents. Priyanka has shared a Twitter video where Nick is seen singing a song by Jonas Brothers 2008.

The newly-engaged couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is the hot topic of tinsel town. The paparazzi are leaving no stone unturned in giving us every single detail of the couple. From the couple’s post-engagement party to their wardrobe choices, the social media is flooded with various photographs and videos. Recently, post their ‘roka’ ceremony, the couple went to Mumbai’s St Catherine’s orphanage along with Nick’s father and mother. Sharing a video on Twitter, Priyanka Chopra has thanked the orphanage sisters of St. Catherine for pouring in their love and affection for 12 years.

12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the #lovebug… thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time pic.twitter.com/sgOnRxhwkP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 20, 2018

In the video, Nick is seen crooning over his chartbuster hit song from Jonas Brothers 2008 and Nick’s parents Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas can be seen cheering him. But what eye-catching is Priyanka Chopra’s adorable expression while Nick woos the orphanage kids. She simply can’t take her eyes off from Nick.

The couple chose to twin their outfit in white. Priyanka wore a white top with blue denim. She preferred to keep her hair short and straight. Her blue stilletos rounded her lookout. She looked gorgeous as ever. While Nick opted for a white shirt and black pants and paired it with white sneakers and looked handsome.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in October. After visiting the orphanage, the couple heads back to the US. The couple was spotted at Mumbai’s airport. Nick was wearing an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers.

Nick and Priyanka’s engagement which took place on August 18, Saturday was a close knitted affair. Only close friends and family members attended the party.

On the professional front, PeeCee is currently shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

Coming back to the latest video, the couple is giving some serious relationship goals.

