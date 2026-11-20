In one of the latest posts, Priyanka has treated her followers to an adorable peek into her personal life through Instagram. In a series of posts that have been uploaded by the actress on Instagram, one of the videos has particularly gained popularity as it has Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie reciting the Gayatri Mantra together. Priyanka, who hugs her daughter while she is reciting the mantra, tells her followers to turn on the sound.

While Malti attempts to chant the mantra, Priyanka is heard motivating her daughter.

WATCH: Malti Marie recites Gayatri Mantra with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures and videos that she captured during some of her recent experiences. These include the video where Malti recites the Gayatri Mantra sitting near her mom. Priyanka brought the focus to the video through sound by telling her followers not to turn off the sound. Malti’s efforts to recite the prayer combined with Priyanka’s reaction make the video stand out amongst the others.







The collection also features pictures from a beach vacation and behind-the-scenes glimpses from Priyanka’s film sets. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Lately.. In the thick of it.. but in a dream location ❤️ #Bluefly Sound on 🔊.”

Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti Marie is at the centre of her world

Priyanka has previously spoken about how motherhood shapes her daily routine and decisions. In a conversation with Vogue Arabia in May, the actor said her life revolves around Malti, including the little one’s school schedule.

“My whole existence revolves around her, what time she has to go to school,” Priyanka said. She also described her daughter as the best thing she has accomplished in her life.

The actor shared an anecdote about Nick Jonas getting Malti ready for school while she was attending an interview. Recalling his attempt at styling their daughter’s hair, Priyanka said he made the cutest lopsided pigtails.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra want Malti to experience both Indian and American traditions

Priyanka and Nick have discussed bringing up Malti while being aware of their cultural roots. During an interview in People magazine, Nick mentioned how important it was for them that Malti learns about the traditions they respect from the Indian and American cultures.

The couple got married in December 2018, combining the Christian and Hindu wedding ceremony. In January 2022, their daughter Malti Marie was born through the surrogacy procedure. This time in the latest video, we get a small piece of Malti’s upbringing, as she is seen praying along with her mother.

What is Priyanka Chopra working on next?

Professionally, Priyanka is getting ready for her next appearance in Bollywood through SS Rajamouli’s movie Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, which is slated to release on April 7, 2027. She will also be seen in some international films, including the science fiction action thriller called “Bluefly” with Russell Crowe and another called “Judgment Day” directed by Nicholas Stoller. She has also been associated with Mira Nair’s film “Amri.”

As Priyanka tries to juggle between her international career and her family, her latest post has given fans one more heartwarming picture with her mother, Malti.

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