Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra dance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's not so cheesy dance performance from Goa is a must to watch. Chopra sisters are currently having fun in Goa with PeeCee's rumoured beau Nick Jonas. Parineeti Chopra on June 26 took to her official Instagram account to share the video of her and Priyanka Chopra giving us sexy tutorial on Tip Tip Barsa Pani song.

Are you a Tip Tip Barsa Pani fan? Well, your favourite Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to give you a hot tutorial. We were not even over with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra giving us major couple goals yet that Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra took to her official Instagram account to share the dance video of Peecee. Well, we need to thank her for sharing the video all the way from Goa. Excited Chopra sisters were enjoying the rain when the duo decided to shake a leg on Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s famous Tip Tip Barsa Pani song from 1994 movie, Mohra.

Namaste England star in her post, she wrote, “Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope.”

From Peecee attending Nick’s cousin’s wedding in New Jersy to Jonas meeting Chopra’s mother in Mumbai, there love life is not hidden from us all. Nick even took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of Priyanka Chopra running towards him on a balcony. When Madhu Chopra was asked what she thought about Nick, she said that it is too early for her to form an opinion on him as they met when there were 10 odd people in the restaurant.

As per sources, the Quantico star missed IIFA Awards 2018 just to spend time with Nick Jonas and her family in Goa. She even made sure that he meets all her B-Town friends during an inmate house-warming party for boyfriend Nick Jonas on Saturday, June 23. Various Bollywood celebs including Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shrishti Bhel and Mushtaq Sheikh at her sea-facing Juhu residence.

