Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Apart from her dance, another video shared by a fan club shows Sai Pallavi sitting behind the bride and groom during the wedding rituals. Fans are loving her presence at the ceremony.

Sai Pallavi, renowned for her exceptional dancing skills in the Indian film industry, has once again captivated audiences—this time, at a family wedding.

A video of the actress dancing at her cousin Jithu Loy’s wedding has surfaced on social media, quickly going viral.

Sai Pallavi’s Dance Video Takes Social Media by Storm

The video, originally shared on Instagram by a music band, has been widely appreciated.

The caption read, “Her performances captivate audiences and leave them spellbound.” Sai’s graceful moves at the celebration have won over her fans, who are praising her effortless charm and natural dancing skills.

Another Clip Shows Sai Pallavi at the Wedding Ceremony

Apart from her dance, another video shared by a fan club shows Sai Pallavi sitting behind the bride and groom during the wedding rituals. Fans are loving her presence at the ceremony, with one user commenting, “Mind-blowing.” Her simplicity and down-to-earth nature continue to win hearts.

One of the main highlights of these viral videos is Sai Pallavi’s unpretentious nature. Despite being a big star, she enjoys the wedding celebrations without any starry attitude. This isn’t the first time her family moments have gone viral—earlier, her dance videos from her sister’s wedding also took social media by storm.

 

Sai Pallavi’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film performed well at the box office, and her performance was highly appreciated.

She currently has two major Hindi films in her lineup:

Ramayana – She will be seen as Sita in Ramayana: Part 1, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is one of the most anticipated projects, slated for a grand Diwali 2026 release. Yash plays the role of Raavan in this big-budget epic.

Ek Din – Marking her Bollywood debut, Sai Pallavi will star alongside Junaid Khan in Ek Din. The movie’s shoot has been completed, and it is expected to release this year, though an official date is yet to be announced.

Sai Pallavi continues to make headlines not just for her films but also for her real-life charm and grace. Her latest viral dance video is another reminder of why fans adore her. Stay tuned for more updates on her upcoming projects!

