WATCH: Salman Khan Enters Dubai Event, Security Struggles To Hold Back Crowd; What Happened Next?

Salman Khan didn’t need a stage, a film trailer or even a long appearance to turn a Dubai event into a spectacle. The actor’s arrival at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai on Tuesday triggered a massive rush of fans, with videos from the venue showing packed aisles and security personnel struggling to keep the crowd from closing in around him.







In one of the viral clips, Salman can be seen making his way through the venue surrounded by bodyguards as fans stretch out for a glimpse of the superstar. His security team forms a human chain around him as the crowd presses forward. And then came the part many fans didn’t expect.

Why did Salman Khan’s Dubai appearance cause such a frenzy?

Salman was in Dubai as the chief guest for the launch of Kenz De Rasasi, a new fragrance brand from Dubai-based Rasasi Perfumes, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The appearance was part of Beautyworld Middle East, which is being held from October 6 to 8.

By the time Salman arrived, hundreds of people had already gathered around the venue. According to Gulf News, fans had packed the aisles around the booth, with some waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of him.

Videos from the event show just how difficult it became for security to create a clear path. Salman, dressed in a black suit with a blue shirt, sunglasses and silver accessories, eventually made his way inside amid the crowd.

What happened after Salman Khan entered the venue?

Despite the chaos outside, Salman’s appearance itself was relatively brief. The actor unveiled the new fragrance brand, interacted with members of the media and took part in a short rapid-fire session. He also interacted with a few fans before leaving the main event area.

But his Dubai visit did not end there. After the launch, Salman was spotted walking around the Dubai World Trade Centre area with his team. The more casual appearance quickly became another talking point, particularly because of the contrast between his short official appearance and the enormous crowd that had gathered to see him.

Is Salman Khan’s Dubai fan craze really this big?

The latest footage is striking, but it is not the first time Salman’s Dubai appearances have produced scenes like this. In September 2024, a video of the actor walking through Dubai Mall also went viral after a large crowd gathered around him, eventually requiring mall security to help escort him through the area.

The latest Beautyworld footage therefore feels less like a one-off moment and more like another snapshot of the unusually intense attention Salman continues to attract in Dubai. For an appearance that lasted only a short while, the actor managed to leave behind exactly what social media thrives on a packed venue, overwhelmed security and one question doing the rounds: how does Salman Khan still create this level of frenzy simply by showing up?

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