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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’

WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’

Salman Khan’s appearance at the special screening of Veer Pahariya’s Prem Keetanu in Mumbai took an unexpected turn when a fan approached the actor and was pulled away by security. The video has sparked debate over celebrity security and how fans are treated during public appearances.

Why Is Salman Khan’s Security Video Going Viral?
Why Is Salman Khan’s Security Video Going Viral?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 10:47 IST

Salman Khan is no stranger to intense fan attention, but a moment at the special screening of Veer Pahariya’s Prem Keetanu in Mumbai has become a talking point online. The actor attended the screening on Thursday evening, October 1, to support the film’s team. A video from the venue shows Salman greeting actor Anup Soni and posing for photographers when a fan appears to approach him. A member of Salman’s security team then steps in, grabs the fan by the arm and pulls him away from the actor.

The clip has since circulated widely on social media, with viewers divided over whether the security response was justified.

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Why Is Salman Khan’s Security Video Going Viral?

The short video does not establish what exactly happened immediately before the security intervention. It shows the fan moving towards Salman before a security personnel member quickly takes hold of him and moves him away. Some social media users argued that Salman’s security team has to prevent unexpected approaches, particularly given the actor’s high-profile status and the crowds that typically gather around him.

Others, however, questioned the manner in which the fan was pulled away. Comments on the viral clip included reactions such as, “But every fan deserves respect” and “The pulling thing was not good.” Another user wrote, “Fans are also human beings like celebrities.”

There has been no indication from Salman Khan or his team that the actor himself was involved in the decision to remove the fan.

Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening

Salman’s appearance came as he joined other industry figures in supporting Prem Keetanu, which stars Veer Pahariya. Videos and photographs from the screening showed Salman interacting with guests and posing for the paparazzi. The incident involving the fan, rather than the screening itself, subsequently became the focus of online discussion.

Celebrity security interventions are not unusual at public appearances, particularly when fans attempt to cross designated barriers or move unexpectedly towards an actor. However, the viral clip has once again raised the familiar question of where the line should be drawn between maintaining security and allowing fans to interact with their favourite stars.

What Is Salman Khan Doing Next?

On the film front, Salman has Maatrubhumi, his upcoming project with Chitrangda Singh. Salman Khan Films confirmed in July that the film remains planned for a 2026 release, although a specific theatrical date has not been announced. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. 

Meanwhile, Salman’s next major project with Nayanthara, filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju is officially scheduled for Eid 2027. The project, currently identified officially as SVC63, has reportedly been titled Monster, although the title has not been formally announced by the makers. For now, it is the brief interaction at the Prem Keetanu screening that has put Salman back in the social-media spotlight, with viewers debating not the superstar himself, but how close a fan should be allowed to get.

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WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’
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WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’

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WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’

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WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’
WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’
WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’
WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’
WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’

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