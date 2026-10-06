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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why

WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why

Salman Khan’s reaction to paparazzi shouting “Love you bhai” at Sipaara Khan’s first birthday has gone viral, days after his strong remarks on intrusive celebrity photography.

Salman Khan Viral Video (Image: X)
Salman Khan Viral Video (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:26 IST

Salman Khan is rarely short of attention when he steps out, but a tiny moment from his latest paparazzi interaction has now become the talking point. At niece Sipaara Khan’s first birthday celebration, photographers shouted “Love you bhai” at the actor and Salman responded with a brief, unmistakable smirk.



The moment, captured on video outside the birthday celebration in Mumbai on October 5, has been doing the rounds online. Salman initially stopped as photographers called out his name. He posed for the cameras before the “Love you bhai” chants began. The actor appeared to respond with a gentle smirk and later acknowledged the paparazzi with a nod.

Why is Salman Khan’s ‘Love You Bhai’ reaction going viral?

On its own, the exchange is simple. The timing, however, makes it more interesting. Just weeks earlier, Salman had used Bigg Boss 20 to speak strongly about the way paparazzi photograph female celebrities. He questioned the practice of focusing cameras on actresses’ legs, hips or backs, and argued that photographers should respect celebrities who are uncomfortable with such shots.

His comments sparked a wider conversation around celebrity privacy and paparazzi culture. The discussion even spilled outside the show, with Farah Khan later asking photographers not to film her from behind while referring to Salman’s comments. So when Salman was seen casually interacting with the same paparazzi ecosystem days later, the contrast naturally caught attention.

What happened when Salman Khan arrived at Sipaara’s birthday?

Salman attended the first birthday celebration of his brother Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s daughter, Sipaara, on October 5. The intimate family gathering brought together several members of the Khan family, including Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen and Arpita Khan Sharma. Salim Khan’s appearance was also notable, as the veteran screenwriter has been making fewer public appearances in recent months.

Salman, meanwhile, appeared relaxed as photographers surrounded him outside the venue. After the “Love you bhai” shout, his smirk lasted only a moment but that was enough for the clip to stand out.

Is Salman Khan still at odds with the paparazzi?

The latest video does not suggest that Salman has completely turned against paparazzi or that there has been a formal “patch-up.” In fact, Salman had already been seen posing for photographers after his Bigg Boss 20 comments. A video from a September outing showed him stopping for pictures while photographers appeared more restrained and thanked him for posing.

The new birthday video simply shows a lighter interaction, one where Salman appeared comfortable enough to acknowledge the affection coming from the photographers.

And that may be precisely why the smirk has travelled so quickly online: after weeks of debate around paparazzi boundaries, this was Salman Khan in a much more playful mood.

ALSO READ: Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh Timeline: From ‘Just Friends’ To ‘I Love You Baby’, How Their Equation Changed

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WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why
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WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why

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WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why
WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why
WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why
WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why
WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why

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