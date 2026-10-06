WATCH: Sanjay Dutt Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid ‘No Peace In India’ Remark Row, Actor’s Clarification Explained

Sanjay Dutt is back in the spotlight after a video of the actor at Mumbai airport went viral amid the controversy surrounding his recent “no peace in India” remark.

Dressed in black, Dutt was seen making his way through the airport as photographers captured him on camera. The clip surfaced online as the actor’s comments on Shekhar Suman’s show continued to draw reactions. But there is an important detail behind the latest buzz: Dutt has already clarified what he meant.

Why is Sanjay Dutt’s airport video going viral?







The airport video comes days after Dutt appeared on Shekhar Tonite, where he spoke about the current state of the country. During the Gandhi Jayanti special episode, Dutt said that Indians are “large-hearted” and hospitable but added that he could no longer feel the same peace in the country.

The remarks quickly spread online, with sections of social media criticising the actor and questioning what he meant. His latest airport appearance has therefore attracted attention largely because of the timing.

What did Sanjay Dutt say about ‘no peace in India’?







Dutt subsequently explained that his comments were made as part of a scripted conversation on the show. In his first clarification, the actor said that he never intended to hurt, insult or disrespect any individual, community or institution. He explained that the conversation was meant to be light-hearted and humorous, drawing on the style of satire associated with Munna Bhai and the idea of “Gandhigiri.”

He said the intended message was one of love, unity, warmth and goodwill, but that his words had unfortunately been interpreted outside their original context.

Why did Sanjay Dutt issue another clarification?

The controversy did not completely die down after his first statement. Dutt later shared another video addressing the reactions. In it, he acknowledged that some people had been surprised by his comments while others had strongly disagreed with them.

The actor reiterated that what he said during the programme was scripted and should not be treated as his personal views. Shekhar Suman has also defended Dutt, saying the actor respects India and that his comments were misunderstood and taken out of context.

What did Sanjay Dutt say on Shekhar Suman’s show?

The controversial remark was only part of a larger satirical segment. Dutt was also asked to imagine himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes and responded in the style of his iconic Munna Bhai character. He referenced Mahatma Gandhi’s three monkeys and joked about the need for a fourth one who would act when something wrong was happening.

The segment also included references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. That broader context is what Dutt has pointed to while explaining the comments. For now, the actor’s airport video has given the controversy another viral moment even as Dutt continues to insist that his original remarks were part of scripted satire and not a statement of his personal beliefs.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Pandit’s Cryptic Post Amid Rasik Dulari Sharan Row Sparks Buzz