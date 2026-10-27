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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win

WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win

Sanjay Mishra’s viral video from his ancestral village in Darbhanga shows the National Film Award-winning actor in a lungi and T-shirt, spending time with local residents after winning an award for Bhakshak.

Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 10:26 IST

Sanjay Mishra Viral Video: Actor Sanjay Mishra has caught the internet’s attention after a video of him sitting in his ancestral village in Bihar, dressed in a lungi and T-shirt, surfaced on social media. The video shows the actor spending time with locals in a relaxed setting, days after he received national recognition for his performance in Bhakshak. 

The video was reportedly filmed in Narayanpur village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where Mishra was seen sitting on the floor of his home’s veranda among children and other residents. Dressed in a pink T-shirt and a white lungi, the actor appeared at ease as villagers interacted with him and took photographs. 

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Why Is Sanjay Mishra’s Village Video Going Viral?

The clip has drawn attention for showing the actor away from the glamour associated with the film industry. Mishra can be seen sitting among villagers and interacting with people who approach him. The video was shared on social media and subsequently gained traction, with viewers reacting to his simple attire and informal demeanour. 

According to media reports, Mishra was in Darbhanga for the shooting of his upcoming film Junction Halt 2. He reportedly used the opportunity to visit his ancestral village and spend time with family members and local residents. 

Watch The Viral Video

Sanjay Mishra Wins National Film Award For Bhakshak

The village visit comes after Mishra received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2024 film Bhakshak, which was recognised at the 72nd National Film Awards. In the film, he plays Bhaskar Sinha, a journalist who supports the investigation into abuse at a shelter home for girls.

Mishra has built a career spanning films and television, earning recognition for both comic and serious roles. He became widely known to television audiences for playing Shukla Ji in the sitcom Office Office and has since appeared in films such as Aankhon Dekhi, Masaan and Vadh. 

His latest viral appearance has brought attention to a different side of the actor, with the footage capturing him in a familiar setting among people from his ancestral village.

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WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win
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WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win

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WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win
WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win
WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win
WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win
WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win

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