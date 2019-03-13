The 46-year-old professor Sanjeev Shrivastava who became internet's dancing sensation after his dancing video went viral. Professor had done a dancing video of actor Govinda's song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the movie Khudgarz. Now the dancing uncle came up with a new music video in collaboration with singer Benny Dayal and UAE-based producer and music composer.

Teacher-turned-internet dancing sensation Sanjeev Srivastava has got his dream turn into reality as he got the chance to feature in a 3-minute music video titled Chacha Naach in collaboration with Indian singer Benny Dayal, UAE-based composer Jasim. In this short video, Srivastava can be seen in a teacher’s get-up who teaches dancing steps to Benny Dayal and Jasim.

Chacha Naach by Srivastava is a commoner’s version of Indian gully dance. The dance steps can be seen usually in weddings, family gatherings, and parties. Soon after becoming the internet sensation last year, Shrivastava started getting phone calls for interviews and pictures. Srivastava in an interview said that he is not able to sleep from past 3-4 days. After his dancing video went viral, his life changed completely. For his popularity, Srivastava credited his family, especially his children.

He considers Govinda as his idol. His dance steps caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities too. Recently, he returned from Mumbai after meeting with Sunil Shetty. The professor also met actress Neelam, who featured with Govinda in the song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the 1987 film Khudgarz.

He is a 46-year-old assistant professor of electronics in Bhabha Engineering Research Institute. He belongs to Madhya Pradesh. He was also congratulated by the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on social media. After Srivastava became internet sensation overnight, he was made the brand ambassador of his society Vidisha Municipal Corporation.

