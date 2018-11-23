Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects. We all know the Anarkali of Haryana has a huge fan following on social media. Recently, one of her fan pages posted a clip in which she is seen flaunting her dance moves. Watch the video that went viral on social media.

Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is making her fans go crazy with those mesmerising back to back on stage performances. Be it Patna or Haryana, Choudhary’s fan following has no legit stop. The stunning diva who is active on social media and quite often shares her photos and videos, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. The Anarkali of Haryana is currently enjoying shooting for the upcoming song Mera Chand 2. Guess what? Sapna Choudhary’s fan page posted a picture of Sapna Choudhary flaunting her latkas and jhatkas in the clip that went viral on photo sharing app.

Known for her sensual dance moves and mesmerising expression, Sapna Choudhary is seen shaking a leg with her co-dancer in her ethnic best. Well, we all know how beautifully Sapna carries her outfits, be it western or a total Indian attire. Talking about the video, Sapna looks stunning as she is seen wearing a beautiful blue kurta with a red dupatta that also twins with her co-stars outfit colour. With over 1.4 million followers on social media, Sapna Choudhary’s viral video has already garnered thousands of likes within hours.

Watch the clip starring Sapna Choudhary from the upcoming song, Mera Chand 2:

Talking about other projects, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. The stunning diva who came to limelight after her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal set the internet on fire, the stunning diva was seen participating in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11 which as brought end number of projects and events under her belt and one of them is Haryanvi comedy show Chachi Ram Ram.

