The full song of Supre Star is on out on YouTube and it's all about the desi diva's Haryanavi swag. Ram Ki Su star received love from entire India and not only this, Billori Akh was another hit song of Sapna Choudhary.

The Haryanavi Super Star Sapna Choudhary is back to rock the internet. In her latest release titled Super Star, she is on fire! In less than 2 days of its release, Sapana Chaudhary’s new video has garnered 1 million views on YouTube. The song has sung by Mahi Panchal and lyrics are penned down by Tarun Pachal is a rage on the internet.

It’s only days, that her another hit music video Chori 96 ki collected more than 4 million views after its release on YouTube.

