Sara Ali Khan viral dance video: Sara Ali Khan, who is receiving all the attention in the world ahead of her upcoming film Kedarnath, is setting the internet on a storm with her amazing dance performance on Saat Samundar Paar. In a video which has gone viral on video sharing site YouTube, Sara Ali Khan can be seen making sexy dance moves and is entertaining the guests at the function. Sara Ali Khan is not only one who rocked the function with her spectacular performance but she was also joined by celebrity director Karan Johar.

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar’s jodi fully entertained the audience and pepped up the evening with their glamorous performance. According to reports, both the B-town celebrities were attending Abujani Sandeep Khosla’s neice wedding reception. Sandeep Khosla is a noted Indian fashion designer and co-owns the label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to debut in the Bollywood industry with her upcoming film Kedarnath, its trailer was released on Monday. The much-awaited trailer sent shivers down to viewers as it contained some eye-catching scenes. Kedarnath is based on 2013 flood in Uttrakhand state which came after heavy rainfall and devastated the state.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput in the much-awaited film of the year, which is expected to hit theatres on December 7, 2018, which is a couple of weeks before Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero will hit theatres.

Meanwhile, ahead of Kedarnath’s release, a BJP leader has accused the makers of the film of playing with the sentiments of a particular religion by objecting to a kissing scene between the lead actors in the movie, as shown in one of film’s teaser video. BJP leader Ajendra Ajay, who is associated with BJP media relations team, has written it to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and accused the makers of the film of playing with the sentiments of people belonging to Hindu religion.

