Small screen lovebirds Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who shared the screen-space in Sasural Simar Ka, are creating a massive social media buzz with their Ddlj inspired wedding celebrations. From their pre-wedding shoot to mehendi and haldi, Shoaika's wedding celebrations photos are winning hearts.

Sasural Simar Ka On-screen couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are setting the social media in a festive mood with their DDLJ inspired pre-wedding shoot and oh-so-romantic haldi celebrations. The love couple chose to go the Raj-Simran way for their pre wedding shoot and are trending on Instagram with #SHOAIKA. Dipika took to Instagram to share one of the pictures of their photo-shoot and captioned, “tujhse kisne kaha ke ye mumkin hain…main rahu aur mujhme tu na rahe…#dodilmilrahehain #loveisintheair #SHOAIKA#desistyle #desilove”

In a shot from their haldi ceremony, Shoaib is seen cutely pulling the cheeks of his to-be-wife Dipika, who looks stunning with the haldi on her face. For the uninitiated, the duo will be following all Hindu and Muslim rituals for the wedding, nikaah, haldi, mehendi and sangeet in Dipika’s home town Bhopal and Shoaib’s native place in Madaha village near Lucknow. Although the wedding will be a low-key ceremony, the Nach Baliye couple does plan to organise a big fat reception in Mumbai on January 26th for their friends from the television industry.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and instantly felt a connection between both of them. In 2016, the duo announced their relationship and soon participated in Season 8 of couple dance reality show Nach Baliye where Dipika revealed that she had a divorce in 2015 and faced a bad marriage experience. In an interview with a leading daily, Dipika had earlier revealed, “Shoaib and I have connected in the most difficult part of each other’s life and we have seen distance, we have been away, so the fear of breaking up is not there between us. I always believe that there’s a phase in every relationship where you are madly in love in the beginning, then you madly fight and then you cross that to have a very strong relationship. I think we have already crossed the fight stage so now we share a very matured equation and our base is very strong because we love each other a lot and with the matured understanding it just clicks perfectly.”

