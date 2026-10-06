WATCH: Scout OP Admits Developing Feelings For Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20, ‘I Couldn’t Control It’

A candid conversation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has caught attention after Scout OP opened up about developing feelings for fellow contestant Love Gill.

In a video from the show, Scout can be seen speaking openly about the emotions he developed during his time inside the house. While discussing his equation with Love Gill, he admits that he started developing feelings for her and struggled to control what he was feeling.

Karma is a bitch #Kaashvhi , i told you #ScoutOp is growing feelings for #Lovegill and feels jealous when #Gullu talks with her Aab dekho maza, #Kaashvhi almost cried in stream. Reactions are so satisfying #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer https://t.co/iDDKFKIHXI — Lmn Pods (@Lmn_Pods_) October 5, 2026







The moment has quickly become a talking point because of how openly Scout discusses something that can become complicated inside the Bigg Boss house, where contestants spend weeks living together under constant scrutiny.

What did Scout OP say about Love Gill?

Scout’s comments suggest that his feelings for Love Gill were not something he had deliberately planned. As he talks about the situation, he acknowledges that he began developing an emotional attraction towards her and found it difficult to simply switch those feelings off.

The admission has naturally raised questions about the equation between the two contestants, particularly because Scout has also spoken about being in a relationship outside the house. However, the video itself does not establish that Scout and Love Gill are in a relationship. What it captures is Scout speaking candidly about developing feelings for his fellow contestant.

Why is Scout OP’s confession getting attention?

Relationships and emotional equations have always been among the biggest talking points inside the Bigg Boss house. With contestants spending so much time together, friendships can sometimes evolve into complicated emotional situations.

Scout’s confession stands out because he appears to acknowledge those emotions rather than brushing them aside.

For viewers following the season, the bigger question now is whether the admission will change Scout and Love Gill’s equation inside the house — or whether the two will simply move past the conversation.

For now, the clip has given Bigg Boss 20 another talking point, with Scout OP’s unexpected confession putting his relationship with Love Gill under the spotlight.

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