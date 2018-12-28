Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan singing pyar hume kis mod pe le aaya: In a recently posted video on Instagram, the two stars can be seen singing the song "pyar hume kis mod pe le aaya" from movie Satte Pe Satta and each other's company like real brothers.

This video of Sultan and Badshah of Bollywood singing “pyar hume kis mod pe le aaya” can give you some serious bromance goals.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two big names of Bollywood and when it comes to entertaining the audience they leave no stone unturned to spread their charm. Any behind the scene insight of these two Bollywood hunks makes their fans go crazy and this time they both came together to give an extravaganza of entertainment. In a recently posted video on Instagram, the two stars can be seen singing the song “pyar hume kis mod pe le aaya” from movie Satte Pe Satta and each other’s company like real brothers. In the recent release of Shah Rukh khan’s Zero Salman was seen playing a cameo role and that became the major highlight of the movie as well. It is not sure yet that this video is from Salman Khan’s birthday eve or not but it is for sure that these two stars are giving serious bromance goals to their fans.

In a recent interview, Badshah Khan was asked about working with Salman and Amir and he positively responded “If there is an opportunity to work with Salman or Aamir, why wouldn’t I jump at it? For me, it’s going to be a big deal. I have done a film with Salman (Karan Arjun), but not with Aamir….”

We don’t know when this would come to reality but if it happens then it is sure that it will break all the box office records and trinity will nail with all they have got.

