Bollywood love couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor will be featuring on the upcoming episode of celebrity chat show 'BFF with Vogue' hosted by Neha Dhupia. In a teaser revealed by the makers, while Mira can be seen calling Shahid a bore at parties, Shahid can be seen openly talking about her past love life. When the show's host Neha asks Shahid if anyone has ever cheated on him, Shahid revealed that he is sure of one cheating on him but has doubts about the other one.

From making their fans go gaga over their adorable chemistry to supporting each other through thick and thin, these BFF’s are surely the most loved BFF’s in the tinsel town. Yes, we are talking about none other than power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor. If their sizzling chemistry on Koffee with Karan wasn’t enough, the love couple is now all set to feature in the upcoming episode of Colors Infinity’s celebrity chat show ‘BFF with Vogue’ hosted by Neha Dhupia.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Mira can be seen embarrassing her dear husband while Shahid makes some candid confessions that every Sasha fan ought to hear. When Neha asked the duo who is a bore at parties, Mira instantly took Shahid’s name. However, looking at his reactions, she added, “Just kidding.” In a follow up question, Neha asked Shahid if anyone has ever cheated on him and who, Mira interrupted and took a dig at her husband’s past love life and added “Let’s rephrase, How many.”

Responding to the question, Shahid confessed, “I am sure of one cheating on me, and have doubts about another one.” When Neha asked the superstar whether they are the same two famous celebrities who he dated in the past, Shahid refused to answer the question and said that he cannot take their names. Calling Mira his Padmavati, Shahid had earlier told a leading daily, “I do not think I would have been able to understand my on screen relationship with my queen and the dynamic of that equation if I hadn’t been married for those one-and-a-half years. “Padmaavat” is the first time where I played a married man who is in a complex relationship. I don’t think I would have been able to play the character of Rawal Ratan Singh if I didn’t enjoy marital bliss. Our marriage has been a huge journey for Mira and me. For me, Mira will always be my Padmavati.”

