Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Earlier this year, Shakira faced another hurdle when she had to postpone her shows in Lima, Peru, due to a medical emergency.

Watch: Shakira Falls on Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened


Even global icons have off moments, and Shakira just reminded everyone why she’s not only a star but a total professional. The Colombian singer faced an unexpected moment during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. While performing her set with her trademark energy, she took a tumble right in the middle of her act.

A Fall in Full Swing of ‘Whenever, Wherever’

The mishap happened on May 20 while Shakira was delivering a high-energy performance of her hit song Whenever, Wherever. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the 48-year-old dancing with full enthusiasm when she suddenly slipped and fell.

She quickly got back up, smiled, and continued performing without letting the moment break her flow.

Fans Applaud Her Poise and Quick Recovery

The clip spread fast across social media, and fans rushed to praise the way she handled the fall.

“But like the Queen that she is, she took the bull by the horns and reacted super well,” one fan wrote.

“She even has class when falling,” another fan added.

“She handled it wonderfully!!!” someone else shared.

“This time she hit hard, but as always, she came out of the accident unscathed,” another fan commented.

Quoting her own lyrics, one admirer said, “A true professional, women don’t cry.” Another added, “Mamacita, always so resourceful and with the best attitude — a true artist.”

From Health Scare to Stage Flair

Earlier this year, Shakira faced another hurdle when she had to postpone her shows in Lima, Peru, due to a medical emergency.

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised. I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today,” she shared on Instagram back in February.

Thankfully, she recovered quickly and returned to the tour with full strength. And now, even a slip on stage can’t stop her rhythm.

Shakira’s resilience continues to shine, proving once again why she remains one of the most admired performers in the world.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media Ablaze

newsx

