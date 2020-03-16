Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar: When we talk about entertainment, Punjab's Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill is the first name that strikes in our mind, as she entertained the audience with her notorious activities. Recently she developed an adorable video with ace singer Tony Kakkar where they look cute as a button in it.

Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar: The duo needs no introduction as Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar are ace in their respective fields. However, on Twitter, their fans used a hashtag tagging their name which is #TonyNaaz. The reason behind it is their adorable video, where they can be seen grooving on Goa Beah song. Their TikTok video was very much loved by their fans as they have been rooting for them to be together.

The highlight of their Tik Tok video was that they were both twinnings, where Gill wore the mustard colour full-length dress while Kakkar was seen twinning with her in a bright yellow T-shirt, now that’s called an ultimate video. On the professional front, the duo is riding high, as their every project brings love and popularity to them.

Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is featuring in a reality TV show, where she is looking for her better half on national television. While, Tony Kakkar as we all is an ace singer, likewise her sister Neha Kakkar is releasing back to back hit albums. Goa Beach has got more than 80 million views. Indeed is he is the rising star of the Bollywood industry.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar’s video:

Fans reaction:

Oyeee nhii Tonynaaz nhi krna koi b 😓 only #SidNaaz krna h😍 https://t.co/cFnAzRjKhh — 💙 Sidnaaz_ki_Deewani 💙 (@I_deewani) March 15, 2020

U both making a good pair as couple singer bhi bonding bhi sab hai pls date kar lo ho sake to shadi bhi karlo 😊#OurHeroSid — Chandni's baby sid😘 (@chandnibhatt20) March 15, 2020

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar slapped a guy! Worry not it all happed in a jocular way. Tony, Neha, Mahira Sharma, and Riyaz Aly was seen shaking their leg on their hit track Goa Beach, amid, Neha going with the lyrics hit him, they all laughed with their hearts out as her mischief behaviour is not new for anyone.

