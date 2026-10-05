WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable In Eetha, Red Saree And Lavani Performance Go Viral

Shraddha Kapoor is taking over the Internet with a peep from her forthcoming film “Eetha.” A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the movie has made its way to the internet, featuring Shraddha dancing “Lavani” in a stunning red saree.

The video has gained instant popularity among the fans, who appreciate Shraddha’s traditional avatar and dance routine. The fans have been demanding for the complete song release. Shraddha is essaying the role of iconic Marathi Lavani and Tamasha singer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the movie.

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lavani Performance Goes Viral

LEAKED ❓❓❓ #ShraddhaKapoor ‘s #Eetha behind the scenes Song shoot Video Goes Viral ⚠️ https://t.co/ynkOJqizbl — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October 4, 2026







In the viral video, Shraddha is seen performing a Lavani number wearing a red saree and traditional jewellery.

Shraddha’s appearance seems quite a departure from the glamorous avatar of hers that fans normally see in movies. Hence, this video has aroused a lot of curiosity regarding Shraddha’s role as Vithabai. It seems to be a video sequence of a song which hasn’t yet been released officially.

Why Is Shraddha Kapoor’s Red Saree Look Going Viral?

The major highlight of the film is Shraddha’s transformation in it. In Eetha, the actress immerses herself in the culture of Maharashtra’s folk-art form, playing an artist who has made significant contributions to Lavani and Tamasha.

BTS videos reveal Shraddha performing on stage as Vithabai, with her facial expressions and dance moves catching everyone’s attention.

Who Is Shraddha Kapoor Playing In Eetha?

Shraddha plays Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performers. The film explores her life and journey as an artist, bringing the largely regional folk-performance tradition to a wider mainstream audience.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is among Shraddha’s major upcoming projects.

Why Are Fans Asking For The Eetha Song?

The short BTS clip has effectively created curiosity around a song that has not even been released in full. Reports suggest Shreya Ghoshal’s voice can be heard in the footage, adding to speculation about the track. Fans have been reacting particularly to Shraddha’s Lavani performance and asking for the complete song.

For now, the makers have only offered a glimpse, but the response suggests the full release could generate considerable attention.

When Is Eetha Releasing?

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and stars Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai. The film is currently scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Until the official song arrives, Shraddha’s red-saree Lavani performance has given Eetha another major viral moment ahead of its theatrical release.

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