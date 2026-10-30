WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Turns Lavani Queen In Eetha Trailer; Nana Patekar Makes One Of His Final Screen Appearances

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to enter a completely new arena with her latest film, Eetha. The makers have revealed the trailer of the musical drama where the actor will be seen portraying the role of the highly acclaimed Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Nana Patekar stars in the film in what could be one of his last screen appearances.

Under the direction of Laxman Utekar, Eetha delves into the trials and tribulations, hard work, and difficulties faced by a woman who has earned a name for herself in an art form that requires immense skill and talent. Eetha will hit theatres on December 4, 2026.

WATCH Eetha Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor Enters The World Of Lavani

The trailer opens up the colorful world of Lavani and Tamasha, two forms of performance art that are deeply connected to the cultural history of Maharashtra. Shraddha plays the character of Eetha Bai, a performer whose story is about much more than the appreciation she gets from the audience. The plot revolves around the themes of betrayal, heartbreak, and the struggles she faces in establishing herself. In one of the lines from the trailer, Eetha Bai says, “If I die without trying, I’ll be remembered as helpless. But if I die dancing, I’ll be remembered as a legend.”

It can be seen that the trailer gives us an insight into how the ambition of the lead character and her association with the art form will be the main part of the story.

Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar, The Artist Behind Eetha?

Eetha draws inspiration from the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a renowned Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra. Shraddha portrays the celebrated artist, whose contribution to folk theatre forms the historical foundation of the film. Rather than presenting Lavani only through its costumes, music and energetic dance, the film aims to explore the experiences of the women behind these performances. Producer Dinesh Vijan has said that their journeys, sacrifices and strength deserve greater recognition in mainstream Hindi cinema.

The trailer also includes a conversation about the nauvari saree, presenting it as more than an item of clothing and connecting it to Marathi women’s identity, pride and traditions. Through Vithabai’s story, the film brings together an individual journey and a broader look at the cultural world in which she made her mark.

Nana Patekar Appears In One Of His Final Films

The film carries added significance following Nana Patekar’s death on October 8, 2026. Eetha is among the completed projects featuring the veteran actor that are scheduled to reach audiences after his death. His remaining screen appearances also include The Confession of Mary and Shakti Shalini, according to reports.

His presence adds another point of interest to the film, alongside Shraddha’s portrayal of Vithabai and the story’s focus on Maharashtra’s folk-performance traditions.

Eetha Cast, Director And Release Date

Director Laxman Utekar’s Eetha is produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar and has the involvement of Karishma Sharma in the production process. Music for the movie has been composed by Ajay-Atul. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Nana Patekar, other prominent actors who have come together to make this film are Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and other actors.

Eetha is set to release on December 4, 2026. With the story revolving around a famous folk artist and her culture and traditions, this movie sees Shraddha venturing into an entirely new territory of acting after her horror-comedy films.

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