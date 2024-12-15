WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube India Ad, ‘Brat And Demure Can’t Be a Friend’

They adopted Gen Z slangs like 'sus', and within less than a day, their advertisement garnered over 5.2 million views on Instagram.

In a new YouTube India advertisement, Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia reprised their iconic roles as Komolika and Prerna, offering a delightful treat to fans of the beloved TV series Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

They adopted Gen Z slangs like ‘sus’, and within less than a day, their advertisement garnered over 5.2 million views on Instagram. By adding a fresh twist to their intense rivalry, the campaign quickly went viral.

The video begins with an unexpected twist: Komolika, portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia, approaches Prerna, played by Shweta Tiwari, not to scheme against her but to ask for styling advice.

In an unexpected turn, Komolika expresses her admiration for Prerna and states, “Catfights are a misogynistic trope designed to reinforce patriarchal norms.”

At first, Prerna brushes off the idea of friendship, saying, “Everyone knows a brat and a demure can never be friends.” However, she eventually relents and agrees to share her expertise, guiding Komolika on how to “slay in saris” and create “heatless curls” with her hair.

The final scene of the advertisement features Komolika playfully suggesting a “no-tears makeup look tutorial” for Prerna, complete with her signature smile and iconic hair twist—an affectionate nod to the legendary clashes from the show.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was produced by Ektaa Kapoor, ran from 2001 to 2008.

It followed the story of Anurag and Prerna, two star-crossed lovers, while delving into the intense rivalry between Komolika and Prerna, which was characterized by exaggerated arguments and dramatic exchanges.

Many people have complimented the spoof advertisement for its humor and critique of antiquated television clichés. In response to the video, Ektaa Kapoor herself said it was “too good.”

Fans flooded social media with comments, such as “The unexpected crossover we didn’t know we needed” and “@youtubeindia creating savage content day by day!!”

