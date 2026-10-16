Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Kaali Hoodie’ Video Featuring Bohemia Released Years After His Death, The Kidd Produces Track

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s music continues to reach audiences years after his death. His track Kaali Hoodie, featuring rapper Bohemia, has received an official music video, bringing the two artists together in a release that has drawn attention from fans of Punjabi music.

The music video was released on October 16, 2026, through Sidhu Moose Wala’s official YouTube channel. The announcement was also shared on his verified Instagram account, with the release crediting Sidhu Moose Wala and Bohemia as singers, lyricists and composers. The Kidd has produced the music, while Dense is credited for mixing and mastering. Tru Makers and Sukaran Pathak have been credited for the video.

Watch Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Kaali Hoodie’ Music Video Featuring Bohemia

The official Kaali Hoodie video brings together Sidhu Moose Wala and Bohemia, two prominent names associated with Punjabi rap. The Kidd, who collaborated with Moose Wala on several tracks during his lifetime, has handled the music for the release.

The video was shared on Moose Wala’s official channel, allowing listeners to watch the new visual release alongside the track. Its arrival has renewed interest in the late singer’s unreleased material and recordings that continue to reach audiences after his death.

Who Produced ‘Kaali Hoodie’ And Who Directed The Video?

According to the official credits, Sidhu Moose Wala and Bohemia are listed as the singers, lyricists and composers of Kaali Hoodie. The Kidd is credited for the music, while Dense handled the mixing and mastering.

Tru Makers and Sukaran Pathak are credited for the video. The production credits bring together collaborators from the Punjabi music scene who have worked on music releases associated with the genre.

The release also features Bohemia, whose contribution places the track within the wider Punjabi rap landscape. The official listing identifies the artists and production team but does not, by itself, establish when the video was filmed.

Was Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Kaali Hoodie’ Video Shot Before His Death?

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29, 2022, at the age of 28. Since his death, his music catalogue has continued to expand through posthumous releases, including songs made available from recordings created during his lifetime.

There has been discussion among fans about Kaali Hoodie being an older, previously unreleased track and about a music video having been shot before his death. However, the precise filming date and the circumstances surrounding the video’s completion have not been established by the release credits alone. The distinction matters because a posthumous release does not necessarily mean every part of a music video was completed before an artist’s death. Confirmation from the singer’s team or the filmmakers would help establish the video’s production timeline.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Musical Legacy Continues

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Sidhu Moose Wala became one of the most recognised names in Punjabi music, building a following through his distinctive delivery, songwriting and tracks that reached listeners beyond Punjab. His death in 2022 shocked fans and the music industry. Since then, releases such as Barota, Eyes On Me and other posthumous tracks have continued to bring his music to new and existing listeners.

The release of Kaali Hoodie adds another entry to that catalogue, with Bohemia featuring on the track and The Kidd handling the music. The official video is now available on Sidhu Moose Wala’s YouTube channel.

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